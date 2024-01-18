A popular Ghanaian pastor who said that Egypt will defeat Ghana has spoken once again

This time he said he had fasted for three days and prayed for the scoreline to be a goalless draw

Netizens who reacted to the post shared varied opinions on the revelation made by the pastor

The Ghanaian pastor who prophesied that Ghana will lose their second group game at the ongoingAfrican Cup of Nations against Egypt has got many people talking following his latest comments.

In a post on Facebook, Rev, Rev Jedidia Henry Kore said he has been fasting for three days trying to intercede on behalf of the Black Stars.

Ghanaian pastor speaks on Black Stars again Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstar/X @Fire Oja/Facebook

Source: UGC

He added that in the event the scoreline changes in favour of Ghana, some people will rush to label him as a fake man of God.

"I had fasted 3days for black stars.They will beg us to pray for black stars n when changes come they will still call us fake."

He made another post where he revealed that he was praying so the game between Ghana and Egypt will end in a goalless draw.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 1000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to the new comment

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended the pastor for his new revelations on Ghana's upcoming game.

Isaac Nana Agyei stated:

Grandpa I love you so much but please I have fasted for Egypt for 5days Ghana will Come back we. Need our Kenta back waisting our money.if u will not let ur kid fell happy he will not pray for you to get work

Ebenezer Amenyah stated:

Bossu. Wetin go happen, make e happen. The Christian God says his pencil has no eraser. So if he has written that Ghana will loose, why he for clean am? They should loose. The tax payer’s money will be kept for something much more important. Thank you

Prince Mensah stated:

Man of God do what you can to help black stars.Don't listen to anyone do your job. I love you man of God

Sam Jeff stated:

Man of God I love you but football is performance and chances not spiritual

John Dumelo predicts Black Stars victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo is optimistic the Ghana Black Stars will perform well in the game against Pharaohs of Egypt.

The actor-turned-politician said Ghana will not lose that match.

Ghana will not lose today’s match against Egypt!!! I believe in the Black Stars!!

