Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo has expressed his belief in the Ghana Black Stars as they play against the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second fixture in the AFCON 2023 group stages.

The actor-turned-politician said Ghana will not lose the match against Egypt.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, he stated:

Ghana will not lose today’s match against Egypt!!! I believe in the Black Stars!!

In another post, John Dumelo pleaded with the Black Stars to make Ghana proud and shame the naysayers.

“Am I the only one who believes in the Black stars? What if we go ahead to win the AFCON, what will u guys now say? Dear Black stars, please make us proud today!!!!”

In Ghana's first group game against Cape Verde, the Black Stars lost by two goals to one, to the disappointment of many Ghanaians.

Several Ghanaians have given up hope on seeing the Black Stars win any match in the AFCON 2023 tournament due to the poor performance and a series of defeat predictions by a prophet.

Comments on his tweet

Netizens reacted to John Dumelo's post with mixed feelings. Read some of the comments below:

@__Sharyf said:

You will not lose Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat!! I believe in you!!

@KingFabulo asked:

What type of belief system are you using?

@gh_lentiz wrote:

I believe in Ghana

@GhanaSocialU said:

If Ghana loses you will lose too .. deal?

@alfykrek wrote:

Boss I beg sell one of ur farms and stake on Egypt to win

@Alhaji_tomous said:

Take your believe. This Ghana team can never beat Egypt

@FrankTutuamoah

I respected enough Hon. These players have been paid $8,000 each after they failed to win their first game,How can they win this game while they're receiving losing bonus

@KizzTheWildest

Not about you believing in them boss Do the players believe?

@Kelvin_Billss

If Ghana lose you’ll deliver one egg crate for me free! @johndumelo

@SheriffMartey

lost faith in them long time ago but will still watch how they will be humbled by Egypt

Ghanaian Pastor Prophesies Defeat For Ghana Against Egypt

Meanwhile, Ghanaian pastor Rev Jedidiah Henry Kore, known for accurate football predictions, has forecasted another Black Stars defeat against Egypt with a 2-1 scoreline, citing divine revelation.

The pastor suggested divine intervention if Ghana secures a draw, emphasising his confidence in the prophecy.

His first prophesied that Cape Verde would defeat Ghana by a scoreline of two goals to one, which came to pass.

