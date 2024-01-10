The Black Stars arrived in Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, showcasing their cultural pride by wearing traditional kente attire upon landing

The Ghanaian national football team, Black Stars, made a stylish and culturally significant entrance as they touched down in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team sported elegant white kaftans when leaving Kumasi, but upon their arrival at the airport in Ivory Coast, they embraced their cultural heritage by donning the traditional kente and slippers.

The Ghanaian contingent, consisting of all 27 players and the technical team, appeared strikingly in the vibrant and symbolic kente fabric paired with traditional slippers.

The Black Stars left Ghana in a white kaftan and arrived in Cote D'Ivoire in kente cloth and traditional slippers. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial Source: Facebook

The journey began earlier in the day when Chris Hughton's side bid farewell to Kumasi after wrapping up their preparations with a farewell dinner on Tuesday.

Drawn into Group B for the AFCON, Ghana Black Stars will be pitted against formidable opponents, including Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The Black Stars are set to kick off their campaign with a highly anticipated match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14.

West Ham Wishes Mohammed Kudus Well Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Meanwhile, West Ham United extended best wishes to Mohammed Kudus for AFCON 2023, acknowledging his standout season with eight goals.

The English Premier League side wished Kudus and teammate Nayef Aguerd well as they played for their countries during AFCON.

However, manager David Moyes expressed frustration over FIFA rules allowing Salah to play for Liverpool while preventing Kudus due to rescheduled matches ahead of the AFCON.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

In another story, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Mohammed Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

Source: YEN.com.gh