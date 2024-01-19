The pastor who predicted doom for the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON has shed light on his earlier comments

In an interview, he explained that he is a Ghanaian and wished the team would excel in the tournament

He however added that he also cannot keep mute on the vision God showed him regarding the matches of the team

Reverend Jedidia Henry Kore, the pastor who predicted doom for Ghana at the ongoing African Cup Of Nations has clarified that he is not against the senior national team, the Black Stars, as has been widely speculated.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @officialutvghana, the man of God who rose to fame after he rightly predicted defeat for the Black Stars said he is Ghanaian and as such wants the team to also perform well at the AFCON.

Despite his preference, he added that he cannot keep quiet over the things God shows him concerning the matches of the Black Stars.

Ghanaians react to the comment by the pastor

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the move by the pastor to dabble in football matters.

animaddobismark stated:

How on earth can you pray about something you have to prepare??? What this’ pastor trying to say is that w can pray without training

user1460813985992 wrote:

he saying this because he knows the players are not good. can he say this if it was the days of Stephen Appiah and the rest.

PGM GURVEY commented:

Because of this dat why i don't go to church

Kudus wins man of the match award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus was named as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing AFCON

The West Ham United football player scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus received the honour for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game.

