Ghana's football legend, Abedi Pele has opened up about the harsh criticisms from Ghanaians towards his sons Andre and Jordan

The football maestro disclosed that his tenure as an active player for the Black Stars was no different

His take on his two sons which has popped up online has gotten many netizens talking about their performance at this year's AFCON

The Black Stars of Ghana crashed out of the ongoing AFCON after failing to beat Mozambique in their final group fixture.

The team comprising Andre and Jordan Ayew, both sons of the legendary football player, Abedi Pele lost their opening game against Cape Verde and managed a draw against Egypt earning them only two points after the three group games.

Many supporters have come at the brothers criticising their performance at the Black Stars which has led to the dismissal of the coach, Chris Hughton.

Abedi Pele speaks about criticisms of his sons Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars, X/DailyGraphic

Source: Twitter

Abedi Pele shares past experience

According to Abedi Pele who was recently spotted at the airport to pick up his two sons as they arrived at Côte d'Ivoire from the AFCON tournament, his tenure as an active Black Stars player was no different.

"They've never left me alone when I was playing. I have nothing wrong with it." the legend talked about the harsh criticisms towards his sons in a video shared by the Daily Graphic.

Abedi was a mainstay of the Black Stars who won the African Cup of Nations in Libya in 1982 and is the only man to have won the African Player of the Year award three consecutive times (1991–93).

In the interview, he explained that his sons were talented and capable of playing for the team, hence the constant criticisms from supporters of the Black Stars.

Netizens share their thoughts on Abedi Pele's interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Abedi Pele's interview..

@wonitwaasedi65 said:

See some silly talk they’ve never gotten it wrong sen

@bennat3 wrote:

So the journalist who interviewed Abedi is telling Ghanaians that he is satisfied with the Ayews performance whilst we the remaining citizens are ungrateful abi!

@samkekesi added:

This is a man who has been through it himself

Samini shields Dede Ayew from attack

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini had added his voice to the Black Stars crashing out of the 2023 AFCON.

The musician implored fans to tone down the harsh criticisms of Dede Ayew as he tore into Richar Ofori's mistake which led to Mozambique's second goal that sent the Black Stars out of the competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh