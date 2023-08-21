Dr Bawumia has joined the many congratulating Paa Kwesi Asare for winning the 2023 BBC Komla Dumor Award

Paa Kwesi Asare becomes the first Ghanaian to win the prestigious award that honours the memory of the late ace BBC broadcaster, Komla Afeke Dumor

Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook on Monday that it was heartwarming that a Ghanaian has won the coveted award for the first time since 2015

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has joined many Ghanaians to congratulate journalist Paa Kwesi Asare for winning the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The media personality has become the first Ghanaian to win the prestigious award that honours the memory of the late ace BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor.

The 2023 title acknowledges Paa Kwesi's ability to grasp complex topics and commitment to telling stories that matter.

Paa Kwesi Asare (L) and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia praises Paa Kwesi Asare

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, August 21, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia said it was heartwarming that a Ghanaian has won the coveted award for the first time.

"I congratulate Paa Kwesi Asare for winning the prestigious 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. Being the first from Ghana to win this award is heartwarming Paa Kwesi, Ayekoo!!!"

The BBC Komla Dumor Award celebrates reportage that presents Africa in a different light

The BBC Komla Dumor Award was created to honour the iconic Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor, who was a BBC World News broadcaster until his sudden death in 2014 at 41 years.

Komla Dumor worked tirelessly to bring a more nuanced African narrative to the world, representing a confident, savvy and entrepreneurial side of Africa.

According to the BBC, the judges of the 2023 entries were impressed by Paa Kwesi Asare's strong journalism.

One of the main rewards for award winners is hands-on training at BBC News.

The following people have won the award since 2015:

Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya Victoria Rubadiri Solomon Serwanjja Waihiga Mwaura Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure Nancy Kacungira - (2015 inaugural winner)

