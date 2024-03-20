The University of Cape Coast has lauded Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, an alumnus who is also an athlete in the ongoing 13th All African Games

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), UCC commended Rose for her sterling performance in the competition

Rose was able to secure a gold medal for Ghana, bringing the number of total gold medals to ten

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has celebrated one of its old students, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, who is excelling in the ongoing 13th All African Games.

In a Tweet, the institution commended her for her remarkable performance in the competition.

Rose wearing a beautiful smile flaunts her medal (Source: Getty Images)

This is after Rose made history by securing a gold medal in the women's high jump competition at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Rose's victory gave Ghana its first gold medal in athletics.

Taking to Twitter UCC wrote:

"UCC's Female high jumper, Amoanimaa Rose Yeboah, aged 22, grabbed Ghana’s first gold medal in athletics at the ongoing 13th African Games (Accra 2023), with a jump 1.90m."

"In 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, Amoanimaa, secured gold with a jump of 1.84 metres."

How netizens reacted to UCC's post congratulating Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Some netizens have been commenting on Rose's victory as well as the University's post.

@Bemiah Justice wrote:

"Wow! Congratulations to her!"

@Wealthy Pee wrote:

"Awesome."

