Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has hinted at Ghana's readiness to host the Commonwealth Games

In an interview shared on X (formerly Twitter), he noted that the country has all the facilities that will enable it host the games

Some netizens, however, were doubtful that Ghana can host the Commonwealth Games

Ghana is considering hosting the Commonwealth Games, the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has declared.

In an interview with GHOne TV sighted by YEN.com.gh, on X (formerly Twitter), the Minister indicated that he's had some meetings with the President of Commonwealth Games, Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja'afar, who said it was time for Africa to host the games.

Mustapha Ussif says Ghana has all the necessary sports facilities (Photo Credit: @Soccernet.com/Graham Campbell)

Source: UGC

The Minister further noted that Ghana is capable of hosting the games, given its current sports facilities.

He noted that:

"President of Commonwealth games was in Ghana. He has visited all our facilities, he’s held a meeting with my good self. I attended some of their meetings and he said it’s time for Africa to host Commonwealth Games.

And since Ghana has the facilities now, it’s not going to cost us as much as it cost us to host the African Games if we decide as a country to for Commonwealth Games.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghana's readiness to host Commonwealth

Following his comments, some netizens have expressed their position on Ghana's readiness to host the Commonwealth Games.

Most Ghanaians who thronged the comment session were doubtful that Ghana is ready to host the games.

@Kwaby wrote:

"Someone should tell the Minister that the facilities that most people have been rabbiting about are sub-standard."

@Victor wrote:

"Forgeti enfa."

Commonwealth Games defy doomsayers to remain afloat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 13th All African Games which was held in Ghana.

Being Ghana's first time hosting the games, it commenced in Accra on March 8 and ended on March 23, 2024.

The Games saw various countries competing for medals in various sports. At the end of the competition, Egypt had secured the most medals with host country Ghana taking the sixth spot on the medal table.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh