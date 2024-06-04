A video of former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan choosing between renowned Ghanaian players has gone viral

In the video, which has since gone viral, the renowned player makes what he believes is the best choice from the list he was given

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express their remarks over his choices

Renowned Ghanaian player Asamoah Gyan has impressed Ghanaians by choosing the best player from a list presented to him by some sports journalists.

In a video circulating online, the former Black Stars captain faced a tough decision to choose between legendary players.

Photos of Asamoah Gyan and Mohammed Kudus Image source: @Asamoah Gyan_/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

His first choice was between Emmanuel Osei Kuffour and Nana Opoku Agyemang-Prempeh. He chose Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor.

Asamoah Gyan was further asked to choose between Osei Kuffour and other players, including Afriyie Acquah, and he chose the former throughout.

He eventually gave up on Osei Kuffour when asked to choose between Derrick Boateng and the former Ghanaian midfielder.

When asked to choose between Derrick Boateng and Mubarak Wakaso, he chose Derrick Boateng. His most challenging choice was between Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston, but he wasn't able to select either.

However, when asked to choose between Mohammed Kudus and Stephen Appiah, he chose the latter over the former.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of Asamoah selecting the best midfielder

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to express their views.

@CAICEDO's STAN wrote:

"Derrick Boateng Dey ball like that?"

@su_pre_mo wrote:

"His ball knowledge is up there."

@kojowadie1 wrote:

"I’m seeing kudus >> Appiah. The kids plenty for this app top Charley."

@Mc_Mens1 wrote:

"How do you even compare Stephen Appiah to Kudus!? He’s great be he no reach Appiah ein level! Let’s give him time perhaps he can be better than Appiah in the future!"

@kudusdey wrote:

"Derek boateng was so good herh. I remember watching him and always wondering how he didnt have a better career."

@atiaobed1

"Gen Z’s out here crying bout Stephen Apiah over kudus.. Smh"

@DonYussif

"How can a normal footballer or football fan pick Stephen Appiah over Mo Kudus errn... like how man?"

Asamoah Gyan claims he would have been a lawyer if he did not play football

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that in an interview with 3 FM, Asamoah Gyan shared that he would have ended up as a lawyer if a football career did not work out.

The ex-Black Star captain chose law and music when asked about his career path if football had not been involved.

Gyan explained that he is very good at arguing and rarely loses one, which would make him a good lawyer.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh