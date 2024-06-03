A Ghanaian man has gone viral after wearing an outfit made of condoms to the much-anticipated TGMAs

He explained in an interview that his outfit is part of a campaign to reduce STIs in the country

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some commended his outfit while others were not impressed

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after wearing an outfit designed with condoms to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The unidentified man became the centre of attraction at the event, drawing curious stares from the crowd.

The infamous outfit is a wine suit with condoms woven all over the front side of the dress.

Speaking to journalists at the event grounds, the Ghanaian man disclosed that the outfit cost him $5,000, equivalent to GH¢73,700.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man wearing outfit designed with condoms

The video has since gone viral and has garnered various reactions from netizens. While some admired the outfit, others were also dissatisfied with the dress.

Another group also expressed shock over the design.

@Dr George wrote:

"Oh wow."

@Manuel Taylor wrote:

"If he gets $5000 will he do go do such nonsense. Ah na Omo kaase y3gyimi anaa."

@Déja Vu wrote:

"Na Versace suit koraa y3 s3n."

@ProsGooner wrote:

"Ghana music awards red carpet was a disaster. They’re trying so much to be like the Americans. No authenticity. Some supposed dresses I saw were very appalling. This is one of them."

@KING KAY wrote:

"Disgusting! I wonder how he’s smelling. It’s plenty."

@Mrkilo wrote:

"The smell of the condoms ew."

@Lb Waves wrote:

"Some people di3 dem just Dey mention figures anyhow this allo outfit $5000 Arh lets be serious oo."

@Freespeech Gh wrote:

"I always say Ghanaians are the least cultured people in Africa."

@IHimpson wrote:

"He couldn’t even pronounce with vim. Ofui."

