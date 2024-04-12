Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with 3 FM, shared that he believes he would have ended up as a lawyer if a football career did not work out

The ex-Black Star captain was asked what his career path would have been if football had not been in the picture, and he picked law and music

Gyan explained that he is someone who is very good with arguments and rarely loses one; hence, that would make him a good lawyer

The former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, in an interview on 3FM, was asked which alternate career path he would have taken if his illustrious football career had not taken off, Gyan answered that he would have pursued a career in law or music.

Gyan, who has made a name for himself on the football pitch, shared that he has always been great at arguing his case. Stating that he rarely loses an argument, suggesting that these skills could have been put to good use in a courtroom.

His love for music was also mentioned as a potential career path. The footballer in the heydays in his career made a name for himself in the music scene with songs like African Girls. Gyan is also a successful businessman.

The ex-Black Star captain's revelation has sparked interesting reactions on social media, with some folks not convinced by his basis for wanting to pursue law.

Asamoah Gyan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Proph3tofDoom said:

Just look at this? It's good he became a footballer because there's no way he would have become a lawyer.

amazingtundeh commented:

winning an argument doesn’t guarantee you would be a good lawyer

Inc_mesmerize said:

Shouting will not win you argument in court oo

Asamoah Gyan praises Kudus

In another story, Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opined that the current Black Stars should be built around Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus.

He said the West Ham United attacking midfielder is performing well in the Premier League in Europe and in Africa he is the best-performing African player

His statement has sparked debate on social media.

