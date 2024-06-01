Asafo Powers Recounts First Encounter With Jonathan Sowah: "He Gave Me GH¢50"
- Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has opened up about his first encounter with Ghanaian footballer Jonathan Sowah
- According to him, their first encounter was at the defunct Golden Tulip Hotel when he, Asafo Powers, went there to look for another Black Stars player
- Netizens who thronged the comment section were touched by his story and took to the comment to share their views
Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has recounted his first encounter with renowned Ghanaian player Jonathan Sowah.
In a video circulating on social media, he noted that they both met when he had gone to Lancester, Accra, formerly the Golden Tulip Hotel, to honour the invitation of another Ghanaian player.
According to Asafo Powers, Jonathan Sowah immediately recognised him and acknowledged his skits. Additionally, Sowah gave him some money.
Asafo Powers, a young Ghanaian man, indicated that he was deeply touched by this gesture and has since made a vowel to celebrate the Ghanaian footballer in any way he can.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
"I was really touched by what he did. Because there were some people around who knew me very well but ignored me," he said.
The video has since gone viral, reaching 21,000 people with 21,300 likes.
Netizens react to Asafo Power's first encounter with Jonathan Sowah
Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video.
@MAN DEM wrote:
"Some credit to Mr Amprah."
@killmoves wrote:
"Settings bro."
@brony wan wrote:
"Sake of I Googled who Jonathan Sowah is."
@STOP WORK wrote:
"Mr Ampah.. Hero.. Baddest Hype man."
@Branaatphotography wrote:
"May God bless him."
@Nana Adjei wrote:
"Thank Amprah too."
@Omar Kingzkid wrote:
"Loyalty is key."
@Bibini nso y3nipa wrote:
"That is pure gratitude."
Jonathan Sowah scores 4 goals against Al Hilal in Libya Premier League match
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian striker Jonathan Sowah, who plays in the Libya Premier League, put on a stellar performance, scoring four goals for his club, Al Nasr, in their triumph over Al Hilal.
The match ended with a large scoreline of six goals to three. Jonathan Sowah, a former Medeama SC striker, converted two penalties and delivered two incredible strikes from open play.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh