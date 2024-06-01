Ghanaian skit maker Asafo Powers has opened up about his first encounter with Ghanaian footballer Jonathan Sowah

According to him, their first encounter was at the defunct Golden Tulip Hotel when he, Asafo Powers, went there to look for another Black Stars player

In a video circulating on social media, he noted that they both met when he had gone to Lancester, Accra, formerly the Golden Tulip Hotel, to honour the invitation of another Ghanaian player.

According to Asafo Powers, Jonathan Sowah immediately recognised him and acknowledged his skits. Additionally, Sowah gave him some money.

Asafo Powers, a young Ghanaian man, indicated that he was deeply touched by this gesture and has since made a vowel to celebrate the Ghanaian footballer in any way he can.

"I was really touched by what he did. Because there were some people around who knew me very well but ignored me," he said.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Asafo Power's first encounter with Jonathan Sowah

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@MAN DEM wrote:

"Some credit to Mr Amprah."

@killmoves wrote:

"Settings bro."

@brony wan wrote:

"Sake of I Googled who Jonathan Sowah is."

@STOP WORK wrote:

"Mr Ampah.. Hero.. Baddest Hype man."

@Branaatphotography wrote:

"May God bless him."

@Nana Adjei wrote:

"Thank Amprah too."

@Omar Kingzkid wrote:

"Loyalty is key."

@Bibini nso y3nipa wrote:

"That is pure gratitude."

Jonathan Sowah scores 4 goals against Al Hilal in Libya Premier League match

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian striker Jonathan Sowah, who plays in the Libya Premier League, put on a stellar performance, scoring four goals for his club, Al Nasr, in their triumph over Al Hilal.

The match ended with a large scoreline of six goals to three. Jonathan Sowah, a former Medeama SC striker, converted two penalties and delivered two incredible strikes from open play.

