A video of Michael Essien appreciating a Ghanaian philanthropist for his charitable work is trending

The former Chelsea player opted to speak Ga in the video as he thanked the philanthropist for his kind gesture

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video were surprised to realise that Essien speaks Ga fluently

Retired Ghanaian player Michael Essien left many in awe after a video of him speaking fluent Ga surfaced online.

This comes after the former Chelsea player who is a known Fanti, in a video, decided to show his appreciation to a philanthropist for his charitable work in the country.

Michael Essien rattles Ga Photo credit: @able.adawu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a brief message to Mr Nii Nortey, Michael Essien opted to speak Ga as he thanked him for providing scholarships to brilliant but needy students.

He also commended him for providing meals to underprivileged children and sought God's blessing over his benevolent act.

Micahel Essien, who played for the Dansoman-based club Liberty Professionals as a teenager, proved his mastery of the Ga language as he spoke effortlessly in the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Essien thanking Mr Nii Nortey for the kind gesture had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video were astonished that Michael Essien could express himself well in the Ga language.

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

he played for Liberty

Midnight Owl indicated:

so Essien can speak Fante Ga French English Spanish ...kw3

Ashikwei commented:

my first time hear Michael Essien speaking Ga

Kingsford Solomon stated:

charlie am really surprise you speak Ga waoow

Obed Laryea Kingston reacted:

even Michael essien speaking Ga, Ga's control Ghana if you don't understand go and die

Lee replied:

Most footballers in the early 2000s have strong Ga connection.

Ashitey added:

Is he Michael Essien or lookalike?cos I haven't see him speaking Ghanaian language oo ,wow my diction too

