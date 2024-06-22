A video of Kwadwo Poku Mahala sharing his view on the sale of Essien's houses in Ghana is trending

He remarked that the former Chelsea player is living comfortably in Denmark, where he works as a coach

He urged Ghanaians to disregard claims making rounds that the former Black Stars player is facing financial difficulty

Kwadwo Poku Mahala, a former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has rubbished claims that retired Ghanaian player Micahel Essien is facing financial difficulty.

Speaking in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia on YouTube, Kwadwo Poku said the court's ruling that Essien's houses should be sold does not mean he is broke.

Kokoto playter defends Essien Photo credit: @Jonathan Moscrop/ Darren Walsh / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Currently based in Denmark, Kwadwo Poku said he sees the former Chelsea player very often, and nothing shows that he is facing hard times.

"I live in Denmark, where Michael Essien works as an assitant coach for a team, I get to see him often, and I can tell you that he is not broke", he said in the video.

Players defend Essien

Kwadwo Poku Mahala is the second Asante Kotoko former to defend Michael Essien on this issue.

The first, was Francis Akwaffo, who in an interview on Poleeno Multimedia, remarked that if Michael Essien was broke and facing financial difficulty, as has been made believed, he would have opted to work with the coaching staff of the senior national team when he got the chance.

He added that Essien's friends would have willingly supported him financially if the reports had been accurate.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes.

Sammy Kuffour also defends Essien.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour has denied claims that his former teammate Michael Essien is facing financial difficulties.

In an interview, Sammy Kuffour dismissed the reports that Michael Essien is broke.

The former Bayern Munich player said Michael Essien is financially stable and needs to be protected by Ghanaians from negative rumours.

Sammy Kuffour advised Ghanaians to conduct proper investigations on issues like Michael Essien's before reporting them in the media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh