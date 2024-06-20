Michael Essien was eulogised by the young players of the Right to Dream Academy, with whom he had a mentoring session

Some of the players called the former Chelsea star humble and asked him how he is able to stay grounded despite achieving so much in his career

The footballer revealed that his humility stems from his upbringing and cultural background and also advised the young players to stay humble

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien, in a video, received accolades from the young players of the Right to Dream Academy after a mentoring session that left a lasting impression on the young stars. One of the mentees lauded the former Chelsea midfielder for his humility and down-to-earth nature.

During the session, the young footballer asked Essien how he stays humble. Essien shared that his modesty is rooted in his upbringing and cultural background. He emphasised the importance of staying humble and focused, advising the young boys to never lose sight of their values no matter how successful they become.

Essien’s visit to the academy comes at a rough time, with recent news that a court has ordered the auction of his two houses in Accra. This legal setback has not gone unnoticed, and many have been eager to hear Essien’s response to these developments.

Essien gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fran6cus15 said:

I love this man. He is always the quiet type, and we almost look alike. Mad respect. ❤️

manuel_dior_09 wrote:

Chale them dey sell your house here in Ghana ooo any explanation

ireneodotei said:

Mike, bro is it true that they are auctioning your homes in Accra? I believe it's fake news

