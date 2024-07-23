The 4X100m team of Ghana has arrived in Paris, France ahead of the start of the Olympic Games

The 4X100m team is one of the disciplines Ghana is hopeful of winning a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris

Ghana will participate in sprinting, high jump and swimming at the multi-sport event which begins on Friday

The 4X100m relay team of Ghana remains one of Ghana's medal hopefuls ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The multi-sport event will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, as athletes from various disciplines eye laurels in the French capital.

Ghana travelled to France with nine athletes, with four of them set to participate in the 4X100m relay.

The team qualified for the Olympic Games after making the required time at the championship in the Bahamas early this year.

Before securing qualification, the team struggled with baton change and in the past missed out on winning medals due to the problem.

However, this seems to have become a priority for the team as they seriously spend time practicing the baton change.

In a video shared on social media, the sprinters were spotted taking turns switching the baton with their mates.

Ghana will participate in 100m, 200m, and 4X100m on the track, high jump, and swimming.

Ghana's 4X100m relay team

Ghana's 4X100m relay team will be led by 100m star Benjamin Azamati, who will be making his second appearance at the Olympic Games.

The team also has African Games 200m champion Joseph Paul Amoah, who could not make the 200m mark for Paris 2024.

Abdul Rasheed Saminu, who will represent Ghana in the 200m is part of the team, alongside Isaac Botsio, Fuseini Ibrahim, and Edwin Gadayi, as reported by Modern Ghana.

