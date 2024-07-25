FC Barcelona have been rocked by niggling injuries to their best players as the 2024/25 season beckons

While Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong are expected later in the campaign, Alejandro Balde and Pablo Torre have been declared fit

Here is a complete list of the Catalan club's injury roster with their expected date of returns

Barcelona's financial troubles have limited their ability to sign top talents, but the club now faces an even greater challenge: a wave of injuries to key players.

Since resuming training on July 10, five Barca players have been sidelined, adding to the difficulties faced by new manager Hansi Flick.

Pedri, Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong have been sidelined with varying degrees of injuries. Photos by Eric Alonso and Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

But on a positive note, Alejandro Balde and Julián Araujo have been cleared to return to full fitness by the club ahead of their pre-season tour in the United States.

Both fullbacks participated in Thursday's training session at Ciutat Esportiva with the rest of Flick's squad.

As the 2024/25 season approaches, YEN.com.gh reviews the injured players and their expected timelines for recovery.

The 5 injured Barcelona players

1. Pedri (Knee injury)

The 2021 Golden Boy Award winner, Pedri, has struggled to meet expectations due to persistent injuries.

Transfermarkt reports that he has missed an astonishing 85 games since 2021, suffering from various setbacks, including hamstring and muscular problems.

Pedri's most recent injury occurred during the 2024 European Championship quarterfinal between Spain and Germany, following a challenge from former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The young midfielder is anticipated to return from his knee injury in the first week of August.

2. Frenkie De Jong (Ankle injury)

For lack of a better description, Frenkie de Jong's injury situation can be defined as anathema.

His persistent injury prevented him from participating in the 2024 Euros with the Netherlands.

As if that was not enough, the 27-year-old's return date remains uncertain, but Barcelona hopes he won't be out past August.

During his official introduction as head coach, Hansi Flick emphasised his eagerness for de Jong's return.

"Frenkie is a fantastic player. He has proven this when he was physically fit. He's recovering now, and let's hope he comes back soon," he stated, as cited by Everything Barca.

3. Gavi (ACL)

Another promising player whose progress has been hampered by persistent injuries is Gavi.

His severe injury may sideline him until October or November, though he has started ball training and is running normally.

Despite having a long road to full-match fitness, Gavi recently reached a significant milestone.

For the first time in several months, the 19-year-old trained with a football during an afternoon session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

4. Ansu Fati (Foot injury)

Ansu Fati was on an upward trajectory before falling victim to the cold hands of injury.

The talented forward, once hailed as the next Lionel Messi and given the iconic No. 10 shirt, has seen his career repeatedly disrupted by injuries since his debut at age 16 in 2019 at Camp Nou.

Despite his early promise, a series of injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential.

After a challenging loan spell with Brighton in the Premier League, the 22-year-old returned to Barca for a fresh start under Hansi Flick.

Unfortunately, injuries struck again. According to reports in Spain, Fati is expected to be back in 2-3 weeks.

5. Ronald Araujo (Hamstring)

The Uruguayan defender might miss the first half of the season due to a severe injury sustained during the 2024 Copa America match against Brazil.

After consulting with Barcelona's medical team, he has opted for surgery on his injured hamstring.

While Barcelona has not specified the duration of his recovery, ESPN reports that he is unlikely to return until around November.

Injured Barcelona players and their expected return dates (statistics culled from Tribuna)

Player Type of injury Recovery date Pedri Knee First week of August Frenkie De Jong Ankle Early August Gavi Anterior cruciate ligament October/November Ansu Fati Foot Early August Ronald Araujo Hamstring November/December

