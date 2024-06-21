Mx24 Ghana sports journalist Ayim Derrick was in tears when he met Argentinian captain Lionel Messi for the first time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Ghanaian joined the over 70,000 football fans who witnessed the opening game of CONMEBOL Copa América between Argentina and Canada on Thursday, June 20, 2024

Many of his high school friends talked about his love for Messi, while others were overjoyed for him for finally meeting his idol

Ghanaian sports journalist Ayim Derrick was overjoyed to have met Argentinian professional footballer Lionel Messi at the opening match of CONMEBOL Copa América between Argentina and Canada on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Ghanaian Sports Journalist Ayim Derrick (left) and Argentinian Captain Lionel Messi (right) in photos. Image Credit: @ayim_derrick and @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian sports journalist met Messi at Copa América opening game

MX24 Ghana media journalist, Ayim Derrick, got the chance to take a picture with Lionel Messi when the Argentinian team arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of their match against Canada.

The Argentinian team passed through the mixed zone, and that was when he used the opportunity to take a picture with the 2022 World Cup champion.

Excitedly, Mr Ayim shared the picture on Instagram and X pages and wrote an emotional caption highlighting how it was a dream come true for him.

"DREAMS COME THROUGH!!!! YES IT DOES!! ❤️❤️!! @leomessi IS HERE OMG !!! @copaamerica @afaseleccionen," Ayim Derrick wrote in the social media caption.

Meanwhile, the match between the two countries ended in a 2-0 victory for Argentina, to secure three points and the first spot on the table in Group A.

Below is the photo of Messi and Ayim Derrick on X.

Reactions to the photo of Ayim Derrick and Messi

Many people who commented on the photo were so overjoyed for Ayim Derrick that his high school friends came out to share how much he loved Lionel Messi.

Below are the reactions:

@MickyJnr__ said:

The tears in your eyes say it. Proud of you man. Keep going. ❤️✨✌

@on_bami said:

You no dull yourself, you quickly capture am

effe_thompson said:

Ayim, I’m so happy to see this happen in real life, you always loved Messi

myz_tenzy_quofie said:

I remember in JHS you referred to yourself as Ayim Messi. Dreams really do come through. Big ups man.

kodarktaylor said:

Thank God the bodyguard wasn’t around ❤

celebrities_arena said:

Ayim Messi and Lionel Messi

emirsultan_landon said:

High school we Dey call you Messi

ghana_interschool_festival said:

Next is Ronaldo

Below is the photo Ayim Derrick shared on his Instagram page.

Argentina ditched Ghana, chose Cote D’Ivoire and Nigeria for friendlies

YEN.com.gh reported that Argentina changed its international friendly game schedule for March 2024, replacing Ghana with Cote d'Ivoire on March 26, 2024 and Nigeria on March 18, 2024, in China.

Key players like Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, and Angel Di Maria were expected to feature in those matches.

Ghana, initially set to face Argentina, faced disappointment in the 2023 AFCON with an early exit, while Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria were preparing for the quarterfinals.

Source: YEN.com.gh