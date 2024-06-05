A video of a former Ghana Premier League star, Eric Agyemang, talking about life after he exited Berekum Chelsea has popped up

A former Ghana Premier League Player, Emmanuel Agyemang, has sparked emotions online after a video of his current state popped up online.

Life after football has become very tough for the ex-footballer, who has recently been spotted working as a dishwasher in a local restaurant.

Emmanuel Agyemang was a talented footballer who played defence for Berekum Chelsea in the CAF Champions League during his glory days.

Life, however, took an unexpected turn when the financier of the football club relocated abroad, leaving the team bankrupt.

Many players, including Emmanuel Agyemang, lost their jobs, which was the beginning of his woes.

Life after football

After leaving his former club, he had a new manager, who also lasted a year. Life after that had been tough.

Emmanuel Agyemang lost everything, including his saloon car. He also became homeless and has since resorted to doing various jobs for a living.

Currently, he works as a dishwasher and makes GH¢20 each time he goes to wash the dishes.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views.

@+233 BC wrote:

"A lesson to all footballers in Ghana , if you get any chance to leave Ghana go."

@emelialovely wrote:

"Do you become rich when you ply Ghana premier league. Name one?"

@AIKINS ATOBIAFIRBI wrote:

"Life is something else."

@Y))mo jr wrote:

"I watched him against Raja Casablanca. He was one of the best in Ghana."

@bliss_5005 wrote:

"Sad reality."

@FELIX wrote:

"The question is wasn’t he paid when he was playing with his former team. There are equally his colleagues who used their money’s well."

@Birifor Updates wrote:

"My bro live is full of uncertainties, it can turn anytime. Not all get income from their investments. let's assume he was saving with the debunked GN bank and his money got locked up."

