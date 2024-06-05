Former Ghana Premier League Star Eric Agyemang Washes Dishes For A Living, Makes GH¢20 Per Day
- A video of a former Ghana Premier League star, Eric Agyemang, talking about life after he exited Berekum Chelsea has popped up
- In the video, the once-talented player said he lost his job and everything after the sponsor of the team relocated abroad
- Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to sympathise with him
A former Ghana Premier League Player, Emmanuel Agyemang, has sparked emotions online after a video of his current state popped up online.
Life after football has become very tough for the ex-footballer, who has recently been spotted working as a dishwasher in a local restaurant.
Emmanuel Agyemang was a talented footballer who played defence for Berekum Chelsea in the CAF Champions League during his glory days.
Life, however, took an unexpected turn when the financier of the football club relocated abroad, leaving the team bankrupt.
Many players, including Emmanuel Agyemang, lost their jobs, which was the beginning of his woes.
Life after football
After leaving his former club, he had a new manager, who also lasted a year. Life after that had been tough.
Emmanuel Agyemang lost everything, including his saloon car. He also became homeless and has since resorted to doing various jobs for a living.
Currently, he works as a dishwasher and makes GH¢20 each time he goes to wash the dishes.
Netizens react to video of
Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views.
@+233 BC wrote:
"A lesson to all footballers in Ghana , if you get any chance to leave Ghana go."
@emelialovely wrote:
"Do you become rich when you ply Ghana premier league. Name one?"
@AIKINS ATOBIAFIRBI wrote:
"Life is something else."
@Y))mo jr wrote:
"I watched him against Raja Casablanca. He was one of the best in Ghana."
@bliss_5005 wrote:
"Sad reality."
@FELIX wrote:
"The question is wasn’t he paid when he was playing with his former team. There are equally his colleagues who used their money’s well."
@Birifor Updates wrote:
"My bro live is full of uncertainties, it can turn anytime. Not all get income from their investments. let's assume he was saving with the debunked GN bank and his money got locked up."
Ghanaian footballer moves to Belgium, team goes bankrupt, he's now homeless
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported a video of a Ghanaian footballer speaking about the challenges that emerged after his team in Belgium went bankrupt.
He said in the video that he has been rendered homeless and without a job since the tragic incident occurred.
GH man abroad says Dutch passport is more valuable than GH PhD: "You will get BP if you keep talking about me"
Netizens who saw the video were emotional, and some sympathised with the young man.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh