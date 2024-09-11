A few years ago, Guru survived what he has described as a spiritual attack by people close to him

In a recent interview, the rapper shared the story of how he had to consult a herbalist to get heald after being afflicted

According to him, he got sick for about eight months before his healer removed pins and wood from his body

Ghanaian rapper Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, has opened up about his experience with spiritual attacks.

Guru shared a mysterious on-stage blackout and subsequent health issues he claims were the result of a 'juju' attack in an interview.

According to him, his personal assistants connived to attack him spiritually, leading to a nearly disastrous scene during a stage performance.

Guru blacks out on stage

Speaking with Emelia Brobbey during her Okukuseku talk show, Guru recounted a disturbing incident during a live performance.

"I went on stage, I performed some four songs. It got to one of my hit songs, and I went mute. I couldn't talk, and the DJ stopped the music, thinking I wanted to interact with the fans," he explained.

Before the blackout on stage, the Legon SRC President aspirant said he had received warnings from two pastors but did not take them seriously until it happened.

After the harrowing experience on stage, his health deteriorated, and he sought spiritual help to cure recurring stomach aches, sore throat, and voice problems which hampered him for eight months.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker added that a herbalist he consulted extracted metal objects and pins from his throat, as well as some wood with thorns and hooks from his stomach.

"If anybody had said it, I would have doubted but right before my eyes, I saw it," Guru emphasised.

The rapper described the toll it took on his career and personal life, leading him to take a break after the release of his hit song "Samba" and cut ties with his inner circle, including his assistants.

