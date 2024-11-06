Real Madrid’s struggles persisted as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, extending their poor run of form

The Rossoneri outclassed the reigning European champions at the Santiago Bernabéu, delivering a dominant performance

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly is losing confidence in one of his midfielders, who had a night to forget against AC Milan

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly growing frustrated with Aurelien Tchouameni, the €100 million-rated French midfielder brought in two seasons ago.

Initially, Tchouameni’s versatility—covering both midfield and center-back roles—made him a critical addition to Ancelotti’s setup, showing promise with his strength, tactical intelligence, and composure.

However, the current season has been far less forgiving. The Frenchman has struggled to replicate his early form, with recent performances underscoring his dip.

The match against AC Milan exposed his vulnerabilities, as he was directly at fault for at least two of Milan’s goals.

In one instance, a misjudged pass led to a counter-attack, while he also failed to track an opponent’s run, allowing Milan to capitalise.

Ancelotti’s decision to substitute him at half-time was a rare move for the usually reserved manager and met with boos from the Santiago Bernabéu crowd—a stark signal of the rising discontent.

Ancelotti is losing patience

This lacklustre performance isn’t an isolated case.

Throughout the season, Tchouameni’s defensive impact has been noticeably lacking. In four UEFA Champions League games, he has managed only 10 recoveries, an unimpressive figure for a player tasked with breaking up opposition play.

His low output has left Ancelotti with mounting concerns, potentially prompting the manager to reevaluate Tchouameni’s role ahead of Real Madrid’s upcoming clash with Osasuna.

With his place in the starting XI at risk, Tchouameni faces an uphill battle to regain Ancelotti’s trust. A spell on the bench may serve as a wake-up call, pushing the talented Frenchman to find the form expected of a marquee signing at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Ancelotti reportedly singles Mbappe out for blame

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Ancelotti has reportedly singled out one of his star players as a major factor affecting Real Madrid’s performance this season.

Ancelotti is said to attribute the squad's tactical imbalance primarily to Kylian Mbappé's limited defensive work rate.

