Ghanaian viral sensation Appiah Stadium is back in the country after his recent trip to Germany for Adwenpahene's funeral

The political commentator announced his return in a grand style, wearing white, suggesting that he was in a victorious mode

Appiah Stadium, in a recent video after his return, established that he had a gift for one of his trip's sponsors, Ibrahim Mahama

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Appiah Stadium has arrived in Ghana after a sponsored eight-day trip to Germany for the funeral of Adwenpahene, which happened in Stuttgart on April 17.

Appiah Stadium flaunts the gift he got for Ibrahim Mahama after his trip to Germany. Photo source: AppiahStadium, IbrahimMahama

Source: Facebook

The late blogger, who aggressively campaigned for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections, had gained the attention of top personalities related to the National Democratic Congress before he died.

Appiah Stadium, who departed Ghana on April 16 and arrived on April 24, claimed that his trip to Germany was sponsored by Ibrahim Mahama.

All through his trip abroad, the political commentator praised the industrious multi-millionaire and brother of Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama.

In a video shared after Appiah Stadium's trip, he showed a brand-new flip smartphone he bought for Ibrahim Mahama as a thank-you gift.

He claimed the Dzata Cement CEO refused the gift but was appreciative of the gesture.

"I bought a phone for Ibrahim Mahama. When I gave it to him, he refused it and said he would be the one to give me a phone and not the other way round," Appiah Stadium as he heartily swooned over his privileged relationship with the multi-millionaire.

Appiah Stadium, who deemed his trip to Europe a victory and an honour, wore an all-white outfit matched with white sneakers and socks as he shared his experience a day after his arrival.

In his video, he gladly showcased his house and new Toyota Prado, which he got as a gift from Ibrahim Mahama after President Mahama won the 2024 elections.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's Ibrahim Mahama gift

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Appiah Stadium's gesture towards Ibrahim Mahama after his trip to Germany.

Yanks Field said:

"Every one dey fight for their bread. you sit there and follow them 🚶🏿‍♂️."

Sheila Ammah wrote:

"Appiah whatever Ibrahim wants to do for Becky and his family, and also Kwame Ahenfie, keep it to urself. African ahoayaaaa doosu."

Baba Orgah remarked:

"Appiah you're winning souls for NDC so don't expect we the NPP to like you."

ashantibygrace shared:

"Happiness is free my brother... forget about haters🥰🥰, bi biaa b3 y3 fine.""

yesitsme commented:

"Happiness is free my brother... forget about haters🥰🥰."

NAASEI added:

"Give one of ur cars to kwame ahenfie eerrrr anyway God bless uu."

Appiah Stadim and Kwame Ahenfie share photos from their time abroad. Photo source: AppiahStadium

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium meets Kwame Ahenfie's mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium took his protégé Kwame Ahenfie home after their trip to Europe.

The major NDC supporter was welcomed with cheers as he arrived at the family home and met Kwame's mother.

Appiah Stadium donated a sum of GHC 10k to his protégé's mum, which he stated was from one of his benefactors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh