Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team have been stripped of their historic bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

The quartet appeared to have ended the country's 52-year wait for a relay medal before the decision was overturned

YEN.com.gh explains why Ghana's medal-winning moment was taken away after the team briefly moved into bronze position

Ghana’s celebrations after securing a historic men’s 4x100m relay bronze medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games have been cut short after Canada successfully overturned its disqualification.

Canada’s quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse originally finished second in the final with a time of 38.11 seconds.

However, they were disqualified following an alleged lane infringement during the baton exchange between Brown and Blake.

Ghana's historic bronze medal in the men's 4x100m relay at Glasgow 2026 has been taken away after Canada's successful appeal. Photo by Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana loses bronze medal in 4x100m relay

The ruling temporarily moved Nigeria into silver medal position and promoted Ghana to bronze after Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Mustapha Bokpin and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 38.13 seconds.

For Ghana, it appeared to be a landmark achievement — the country’s first Commonwealth Games men’s 4x100m relay medal since 1974. But Canada’s appeal changed everything.

After officials reviewed additional footage, the decision was overturned, restoring Canada’s silver medal. Nigeria returned to third place, while Ghana dropped to fourth, as cited by CBC.

Australia claimed gold after Rohan Browning helped his team cross the line in 38.07 seconds.

Why Ghana lost historic bronze medal

The turning point in the drama was the interpretation of relay lane infringement rules.

A relay team can be disqualified if an athlete steps on or crosses the lane boundary, leaves the exchange zone during a baton change, or interferes with another competitor.

However, updated World Athletics regulations allow some one-off lane violations to be treated differently.

A single infringement, such as briefly touching the lane line while running a bend, may not always lead to immediate disqualification.

Instead, the athlete or team can receive a warning, which remains active throughout all rounds of the same event.

If the same athlete or another member of the relay team commits the same offence again during the competition, the team can then face disqualification.

Canada’s successful appeal was based on evidence that officials believed justified revisiting the original decision. The reversal meant Ghana lost a medal they had briefly celebrated.

The outcome highlights the razor-thin margins in elite athletics. For Ghana’s relay team, the disappointment is significant, but their performance still showed they are capable of competing with the world’s best on the biggest stages.

Azamati finishes 7th in 100m final, loses prize money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Azamati finished seventh in the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, narrowly missing out on a podium finish.

The result also meant the former Ghanaian record holder missed the Sports Ministry's prize money reserved for medal winners.

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Source: YEN.com.gh