Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme broke the Games Record to claim 100m gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Ghana's Benjamin Azamati had qualified for the final through a non-automatic spot after clocking 10.00s in the heats

Australia's Lachlan Kennedy and Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi completed the podium behind Eseme

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Emmanuel Eseme claimed gold in the Men's 100m Final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, setting a personal best, a national record, and a new Games Record of 9.83 seconds.

Australia's Lachlan Kennedy took silver in 9.85 seconds, while Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi secured bronze in 9.90 seconds.

Ghana's Benjamin Azamati finishes seventh in the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Azamati falls short in Glasgow

The Ghanaian sprinter had reached the final through the non-automatic qualification route after his heat performance on Tuesday, July 28.

Azamati clocked 10.00 seconds in Heat One, finishing third in his group, but that time ranked fourth overall across all heats, enough to earn him one of the available wildcard spots.

His compatriot Abdul-Rasheed Saminu was less fortunate in the qualification stages.

Saminu ran 10.06 seconds in his heat, also finishing third, but was edged out by Nigeria's Ajayi and Wales' Jeremiah Azu, who recorded times of 9.94 seconds and 10.00 seconds, respectively.

With both men ahead of him in the standings, Saminu could not advance and exited the individual sprint event at that stage.

Azu, who is of Ghanaian descent, had previously been eligible to compete for the Netherlands before opting to represent Wales, the country where he grew up.

Emmanuel Eseme claims Commonwealth Games gold for Cameroon in the 100m final in a new Games record time of 9.83 seconds. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Eseme's record-breaking performance

With a wind reading of plus 1.3 metres per second, Eseme's 9.83 seconds in the final surpassed the previous Games Record and confirmed him as the fastest man in Commonwealth Games history over the distance.

According to French outlet RFI, the performance also constituted a new Cameroonian national record, underlining the significance of his run in Glasgow.

Watch the men's 100m final, as shared on X:

For Azamati, the result ends Ghana's hopes of a sprint medal at these Games, though his presence in the final itself represented a measure of resilience after navigating the qualification process.

Eseme wins gold at 2026 ASAC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Eseme denied Ghana a memorable home victory by winning gold in the men's 100m final at the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships.

Ghana's Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished sixth, while Joseph Paul Amoah placed fourth in the race.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh