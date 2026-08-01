Nigerian content creator Jarvis stepped out in a breathtaking Edo traditional bridal outfit designed by Veekee James for her traditional wedding to Peller

The deep red gown featured elaborate geometric beaded embellishments, a matching headpiece, and wrist cuffs that left fans in awe

Nigerians have flooded the comments praising Veekee James for her creativity and celebrating the beauty of Edo traditional fashion

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Nigerian content creator Jarvis turned heads at her traditional wedding to fellow creator Peller on August 1, 2026.

The young and gorgeous bride was dressed in a show-stopping Edo bridal ensemble crafted by celebrated fashion designer Veekee James.

Peller's Bride Jarvis Looks Enchanting in a Veekee James Gown for Her Edo Traditional Wedding

Source: Instagram

Jarvis slays like an Edo bride for her wedding

Popular influencer Jarvis looked magnificent in a detailed outfit: a rich deep red gown adorned with intricate geometric beaded embellishments, paired with a matching headpiece and wrist cuffs.

Shot against an ornate architectural backdrop, Jarvis cut a regal figure that sent social media into a frenzy, with Nigerians quickly zeroing in on the craftsmanship behind the look.

The celebrity bride opted for flawless skin-tone makeup to complement her glowing skin at the star-studded event.

Veekee James showcases Edo bridal craftsmanship

Veekee James, known for her bold and culturally rooted designs, received widespread acclaim for the creation.

For many viewers, the outfit was a love letter to Edo traditional fashion, with its vivid colour, layered detailing, and regal silhouette drawing comparisons to some of the finest bridal wear the culture has produced.

The video, shared on Instagram, racked up significant attention as fans praised both the bride and the designer for pulling off such a visually striking moment at the ceremony.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Jarvis and Peller's traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled fan reactions to the video of Jarvis in her Veekee James bridal outfit.

@hephziee wrote:

"I would have been so jealous if I wasn't an Edo babe😭😂 We have the finest trad outfits, and I said what I said !!!!"

@rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Edo has the most beautiful traditional outfits in Africa. I'm not edo but I love their outfits."

@akeredolu_nikky commented:

"Omo! This is breathtaking.. my head Dey swell😍😍😍😍😍😍.. Veekee is that Fashion designer 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥".

The Instagram video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh