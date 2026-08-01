Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team claimed bronze at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, ending a 52-year podium absence

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Bopkin and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 38.13 seconds in the relay final

Ghana last won a Commonwealth Games relay medal in 1974, with previous podium finishes also recorded in 1962 and 1966

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Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team has ended a 52-year wait for a Commonwealth Games medal with a brilliant bronze-medal finish at Glasgow 2026.

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Bopkin and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked an impressive 38.13 seconds in the final on August 1, producing a composed and clinical display to return Ghana to the podium for the first time since the 1974 Games.

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu anchors Team Ghana to end the country's 52-year medal drought in the men's 4x100m relay at Glasgow 2026. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana wins historic bronze in 4x100m event

Australia took gold in the event, with Josh Azzopardi, Lachlan Kennedy, Calab Law and Rohan Browning clocking 38.07 seconds out of lane 8.

Nigeria originally crossed the line second but was elevated to the silver medal position following the disqualification of Canada, finishing in 38.11 seconds.

Ghana's 38.13 seconds was enough to claim the bronze.

Watch Ghana's historic bronze medal run, as shared on X:

The result places Ghana's current relay quartet in the same historic company as the nation's medal-winning teams from 1962, 1966 and 1974 — three generations of Ghanaian sprinters who also reached the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

The bronze medal means far more than a place on the podium, as it ends Ghana's 52-year wait for a Commonwealth Games relay medal.

Saminu, who missed out on reaching the men's 100m final, anchored the team to a third-place finish in Glasgow.

The bronze medal adds to Ghana's overall tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and signals renewed depth in the country's sprint relay programme.

Zinabu wins Ghana's first medal at Glasgow 2026

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that para-athlete Zinabu Issah won silver in the women's Shot Put F57 final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old produced a season-best throw of 8.65 metres to secure Ghana's first medal of the Games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh