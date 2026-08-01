Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team raced to bronze at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Bopkin and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 38.13 seconds in a thrilling final

Despite falling short of the top prize, each member of the relay team is set to receive a financial reward for their historic achievement

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Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team is in line for financial rewards after ending a 52-year Commonwealth Games medal drought with bronze at Glasgow 2026.

The quartet of Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Mustapha Bokpin and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 38.13 seconds in the final to secure Ghana's first Commonwealth Games relay medal since 1974.

Glasgow 2026: How Much Ghana's Bronze-Winning 4x100m Relay Team Will Receive

Source: Getty Images

Their impressive display ended a 52-year wait for the nation, with the team producing a composed run against some of the world's best sprinting nations.

Australia claimed the gold medal after Josh Azzopardi, Lachlan Kennedy, Calab Law and Rohan Browning finished in 38.07 seconds.

Nigeria initially crossed the line third but moved up to silver after Canada, who finished ahead of them, was disqualified. Ghana's 38.13 seconds was enough to secure the bronze medal.

How much Ghana's relay team will earn for bronze medal

Although the Commonwealth Games does not provide direct prize money for medal winners, according to BBC Sport, Ghana's relay team will still benefit financially through the government's reward scheme.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation will pay each member of the bronze-winning quartet $2,000, which is approximately GHS 21,703.

The ministry's current reward structure allocates $10,000 for gold medal winners, $3,000 for silver medallists and $2,000 for bronze medallists.

Unlike para-athlete Zinabu Issah, who received an additional £2,000 Samson Deen Special Winning Bonus after winning silver in the Women's Shot Put F57 event, the relay team will not benefit from that scheme because it is reserved for para-athletes.

Ghana celebrates historic relay achievement

Despite missing out on the special prize package, the relay team's achievement remains one of Ghana's biggest moments at the Glasgow Games.

The medal marks Ghana's return to the Commonwealth podium in the men's 4x100m relay after more than five decades and highlights the continued strength of the country's sprint programme.

For Azamati, Amoah, Bokpin and Saminu, the bronze medal represents both a personal achievement and a historic contribution to Ghanaian athletics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh