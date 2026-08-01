Vinicius Jr sparked a frenzy online after photos of him wearing waist beads during a padel tennis session surfaced online

The 26-year-old Real Madrid winger was already in the spotlight following reports of a chin harmonisation procedure

Social media users across Africa and beyond flooded the comments with a mix of humour, confusion, and cultural references

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has sparked a wave of reactions online after being photographed wearing beads around his waist during an off-season padel tennis session.

Vinicius Junior spots waist beads after chin harmonisation. Photo credit: ANP/Getty, @MatchDCentral/X and @vinijr/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius spotted wearing waistbeads

The Brazilian forward, who has already been a trending topic following reports of a recent chin harmonisation procedure, once again found himself at the centre of social media discussion after the images surfaced.

The photos quickly spread across multiple platforms, drawing curiosity, debate and plenty of jokes from fans.

While beads of this nature carry cultural and spiritual significance in several communities, many observers focused on their unexpected appearance on one of football's biggest stars.

In Brazil, followers of Candomblé, a religion with African roots, often wear sacred waist beads beneath their clothing as a spiritual connection to their deities.

Traditionally, the beads are kept hidden and are not viewed as fashion accessories.

The images of Vinicius, however, showed the beads clearly visible, leading many fans to speculate that they were being worn as a personal style choice rather than for religious reasons.

Social media reacts as Vini trends again

The photos generated thousands of comments online, with fans offering a mix of humour, criticism and cultural observations.

@peter_ashybabs wrote:

"When a Nigerian wears this dem go say na jazz. Now superstar wear am dem turn am to cruise."

@THABOYMD commented:

"This guy life don pami."

@rgl_Oz reacted:

"If he wants to be a girl, he should tell us. What's this ?? 😭😭"

@AncestorKreche simply wrote:

"Sister Veronica."

@Sholami4 added:

"Maybe this helps him to perform better in sport and in bed."

Vinicius Junior's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain as talks over a contract renewal fails to reach headway. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Away from the online chatter, Vinicius faces an important period in his career.

With one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract, speculation over his future continues to grow.

According to the Daily Star, reports in Spain suggest the club has made its final contract offer, while Arsenal and other European sides are monitoring the situation closely as the summer transfer window progresses.

Vinicius' Real Madrid future remains uncertain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior did not return to Real Madrid training as expected before the end of July.

The Brazilian's representatives at Roc Nation are also pushing to restart contract talks, with his current deal running until 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh