Springbok star RG Snyman and his wife Saskia own a striking modern home in Paarl, in South Africa's Western Cape

Saskia gave fans a social media tour of the property, which the couple built from the ground up to match their vision

The couple are expecting their first child together as RG recovers from an ACL injury sustained while playing for Leinster

South African rugby lock RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, have offered fans a glimpse into their private world, and the couple's home in Paarl is every bit as impressive as their love story.

Saskia shared a tour of the property on social media, revealing a residence the pair spent several years designing and constructing in South Africa's Western Cape.

The result is a home that blends architectural ambition with the natural drama of its surroundings.

RG Snyman and his wife Saskia Snyman give fans a glimpse of their mountain-view home in Paarl. Photo credit: @saskiassnyman/Instagram and @rgsnyman/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Inside RG Snyman's striking home

According to Briefly, the Paarl property is defined by clean monochrome lines and a contemporary aesthetic throughout.

Floor-to-ceiling windows run across much of the structure, drawing in generous amounts of natural light and keeping the interiors feeling open and connected to the landscape outside.

The home's most striking feature, however, is the mountain panorama that frames it.

The peaks of the Western Cape create a backdrop that gives the residence the quality of a high-end architectural showcase rather than a private dwelling.

RG and Saskia's life together

The couple's journey began with an engagement in March 2019 at the Marataba Game Reserve in South Africa, and they married later that same year.

They are now expecting their first child together, marking a new and exciting phase in their relationship.

For Snyman, the timing arrives during a difficult professional period. The Springbok star is currently recovering from an ACL injury he sustained while representing Leinster, which ruled him out of the much-anticipated Rugby Greatest Rivalry fixture against New Zealand.

The Paarl home, it seems, has become both a sanctuary and a base as he works towards a return to the field, with a growing family and a dream property to come home to.

Malcolm Marx upgrades home with Daikin partnership

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Springbok star Malcolm Marx partnered with Daikin South Africa to upgrade his home at Meyersdal Eco Estate.

The project proved challenging because of the estate’s strict aesthetic and environmental regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh