Springbok star Malcolm Marx partnered with Daikin South Africa to upgrade his Meyersdal Eco Estate residence

The estate's strict aesthetic and environmental rules made the installation a uniquely challenging project for the team

Marx and Daikin South Africa are already planning to extend the work to a second property at Pearl Valley Estate

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Japan-based South African rugby star Malcolm Marx's home tells a story of considered luxury and careful planning.

The Kubota Spears player has been working with Daikin South Africa to overhaul his residence at the prestigious Meyersdal Eco Estate, creating a comfortable living environment for his wife, Kirsten Grant, and their two children, Kenna and Jake Justin.

Malcolm Marx’s lavish house at Meyersdal Eco Estate in Gauteng receives a massive face lift. Photo credit: @malcom_marx/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Inside Malcolm Marx’s lavish house

The project was anything but straightforward.

Meyersdal Eco Estate enforces strict aesthetic and environmental guidelines, meaning conventional air conditioning units with bulky outdoor condensers and visible pipework were never an option.

Daikin South Africa had to find a solution that worked within those constraints while still delivering the level of comfort the family needed.

The interiors of the Marx home reflect a clear design sensibility. A walk-in dressing room features floor-to-ceiling white wardrobes, glass display cabinets, and a large central island that serves both a practical and visual purpose.

Warm wooden flooring runs throughout, while woven rattan pendant lights add softness to an otherwise clean, minimalist space.

A dedicated vanity area with a mirror and comfortable chair completes what is a genuinely high-end private suite.

Malcolm Marx to transform second home

Having completed the work at Meyersdal, Daikin South Africa is already preparing to extend the collaboration to the family's second home at Pearl Valley Estate, as cited by ToBuild.

The address is one of the most sought-after residential destinations in the country and has long been a favourite among South African rugby players.

For Marx, who spends large portions of the year competing abroad with Kubota Spears, the partnership with Daikin South Africa appears driven by a desire to ensure that Kirsten and the children have a stable and comfortable home while he is away on duty.

Sneak peek of rugby star's family farm

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit had given fans a rare look into his life away from rugby.

His family has owned Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate in South Africa’s Riebeek Valley since 1956.

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Source: YEN.com.gh