Ghana faces The Gambia in a Group C AFCON 2027 qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29

The Black Stars are under pressure after a 2-0 opening defeat to Côte d'Ivoire, while the Scorpions arrive on the back of a 2-1 win over Somalia

YEN.com.gh previews the must-win showdown and explains how fans can watch Carlos Queiroz's men in action

Ghana takes on The Gambia in a critical 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with the Black Stars needing a victory to salvage their campaign following a poor start.

Ghana and Gambia face off in a must-win AFCON 2027 qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photos by Soccrates Images and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana vs Gambia match preview

Carlos Queiroz's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké in their opening fixture, a result that has placed immediate strain on their qualifying ambitions.

The Gambia, by contrast, travel to Accra in good spirits after a 2-1 win over Somalia in their first group match.

Queiroz is expected to make personnel changes following the unconvincing display in Bouaké, coupled with the significant number of withdrawals prompted by injuries.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is set to continue in goal ahead of Benjamin Asare, with the only change in the back four being Jonas Adjetey replacing the injured Alexander Djiku.

In midfield, the 73-year-old tactician is expected to reshuffle his cards, with Augustine Boakye set to start after his impressive cameo against the Ivorians.

The same applies to the attack, with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku likely to start from the bench.

Below is the predicted starting XI:

Ati-Zigi; Kojo Peprah Oppong, Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Kwesi Sibo, Ibrahim Sulemana; Augustine Boakye, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante; Benjamin Tetteh.

What is at stake for both sides

Ghana arrive at this fixture in uncertain form. Their last five matches have produced one win, one draw and three defeats, with losses to Colombia, Croatia and Côte d'Ivoire in that run.

The Gambia's recent record is mixed but includes an emphatic 7-0 victory over Seychelles, showing their capacity to perform when conditions suit them.

For the Black Stars, the equation is straightforward: three points at home are essential to keep their AFCON 2027 qualifying bid alive, especially after missing out on the last edition in Morocco.

Head coach Queiroz said in the pre-match presser, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"If we want to win the game, we have to have the ball with us; we have to recover the ball and keep the ball with us. And after we keep the ball, we have to play with a positive mind and express our skills to go forward and try to score."

A second consecutive defeat would leave them in a precarious position within Group C with the tournament still some way off.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions have every incentive to frustrate the hosts and extend their own positive start.

A result in Accra would put Johnathan McKinstry's men in a commanding position in the group and significantly weaken Ghana's qualification prospects.

How to watch Ghana vs Gambia

Ghanaian supporters will be able to watch the match live on free-to-air channels: GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+ and TV3, according to CAF.

Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General, will also broadcast the match. Kick-off is at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, at 16.00 GMT.

MATCH DETAILS THE INFORMATION Fixture Ghana vs Gambia Competition 2027 AFCON Qualifier Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Kick-off Time 4:00 PM Ghana time Venue Accra Sports Stadium, Accra TV Channels GTV Ghana, GTV Sports+, TV3, Onua TV

Queiroz sends message to Black Stars fans

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has urged fans to stay calm, saying the team’s poor form can be fixed.

The Portuguese coach also shared a clear message with supporters planning to attend Ghana’s next game.

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Source: YEN.com.gh