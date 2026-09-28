The Australian government announced sweeping changes to temporary visa categories as part of efforts to reduce net overseas migration to 245,000 this financial year

International students in Australia will face new restrictions on switching to lower-level courses when applying for a second Student visa

Working Holiday Maker applicants will be subject to a new ballot system, with annual caps of 45,000 second-year visas and 5,000 third-year visas proposed

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The Australian government has announced a broad set of changes to temporary visa categories affecting international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers, with some measures already in force and others expected to roll out over the next 12 months.

The changes form part of a wider government effort to reduce net overseas migration (NOM), with an official target of 245,000 for the current financial year and a further reduction to 225,000 in 2027–28.

Australia plans sweeping temporary visa changes to curb migration. Image credit: Fairfax Media, Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Student and skilled visa reforms

International students already in Australia who wish to apply for a subsequent Student visa will generally be required to progress to a higher-level qualification rather than move to a shorter or lower-ranked course. Under this approach, a student completing a bachelor's degree would typically be expected to enrol in a master's programme rather than switch to a certificate or diploma.

On the skilled migration side, the government is broadening the list of sectors prioritised for visa processing. Resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing will be added to existing priority areas including healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement and defence. Authorities also intend to revise the points test for independent skilled migration to better align applicants' qualifications and experience with current labour market demands, with construction skills receiving particular attention given ongoing housing supply pressures.

In September 2026, the government was also reported to be considering tighter rules around family members accompanying international students, which could limit the ability of foreign students to bring spouses, children or other dependants into the country.

Working Holiday Makers and Visitor visa holders

Working Holiday Maker applicants will face tighter conditions under the proposed changes. First-application processing is expected to resume at a slower pace, while access to second- and third-year visas will be restricted through a new ballot system for those who have completed the required regional work.

The proposed annual caps would allow up to 45,000 second-year visas and 5,000 third-year visas to be granted each year, with processing times expected to settle at around three months.

Visitor visa holders will also be affected. The government plans to attach a "No Further Stay" condition to all visitor visa approvals, meaning travellers in Australia would generally be unable to apply for a different visa category without first obtaining a waiver based on exceptional circumstances. Australia already applies a version of this condition, including condition 8503, to certain visa categories.

Authorities additionally plan stronger enforcement measures targeting visa overstayers and migration agents found to be lodging applications considered to have no merit.

Separately, Australia began rolling out the Australia Travel Declaration in July 2026, a digital system backed by A$56.1 million in government funding that will replace the paper Incoming Passenger Card over the next 12 to 18 months, enabling travellers to submit customs, biosecurity and travel details digitally before departure.

Australia names 2 people eligible for citizenship rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has listed two groups of people who are eligible to pursue citizenship by conferral.

The two categories of people who qualify under this pathway are permanent residents of Australia and New Zealand citizens who hold a Special Category visa, specifically the subclass 444 visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh