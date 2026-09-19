Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lives in an upmarket double-storey home along KwaZulu-Natal's famous Dolphin Coast in Ballito

Kolisi once hosted his former Racing 92 teammate Yannick Nyanga and other rugby players at the KZN property

The 35-year-old flanker is focused on helping the Stormers win the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup this season

Siya Kolisi owns a striking double-storey home in Ballito, along KwaZulu-Natal's scenic Dolphin Coast, valued at several million dollars.

Siya Kolisi owns a multi-million-dollar Dolphin Coast home in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo credit: @siyakolisi/Instagram and Gallo Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Siya Kolisi’s plush Dolphin Coast home

Siya Kolisi’s luxurious home on South Africa’s Dolphin Coast has offered the Springboks icon a comfortable base away from rugby, but his return to Cape Town has now changed the picture.

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain returned to the Stormers in July 2026, bringing his time in KwaZulu-Natal to an end after several seasons with the Sharks.

According to Briefly, Siya's home is located in the upscale Ballito area, the multi-million-rand property features large windows, solid oak finishes and a natural colour scheme.

The double-storey residence also boasts multiple bedrooms, a dedicated workspace and expansive views of the surrounding landscape.

Kolisi continued living in the Ballito home after he and Rachel Kolisi announced in October 2024 that they had decided to end their marriage.

The couple said they would remain friends and committed co-parents while continuing their work with the Kolisi Foundation.

The rugby star has also given fans glimpses of life at the property, including when he hosted former Racing 92 teammate Yannick Nyanga and other rugby friends.

Kolisi’s move back to Cape Town now puts him closer to his family base and marks a return to the club where his professional career began.

The Stormers confirmed his return as part of their plans for the 2026/27 season, adding another chapter to the Springbok captain’s remarkable career.

Kolisi's focus remains on rugby and advocacy

On the field, the 33-year-old flanker and loose forward has a clear goal: helping the Sharks challenge for both the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup, following South Africa's rise to the top of the world rankings at the close of 2024.

Kolisi first made history in 2018 when he was appointed Springbok captain, becoming the first Black test captain in the team's history.

He went on to lead the side to consecutive Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest leaders the sport has seen.

Off the pitch, Kolisi has also spoken out on social issues close to his heart, according to KickOff.

He recently broke his silence on the alarming rise in gender-based violence in South Africa, urging men across the country to speak up and hold themselves to a higher standard.

Malcolm Marx upgrades his Meyersdal home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Springboks star Malcolm Marx had teamed up with Daikin South Africa to upgrade his home at Meyersdal Eco Estate.

The project proved challenging because the estate has strict rules governing its appearance and environmental standards.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh