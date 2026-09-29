The United States government published a pre-application checklist for travellers from 43 Visa Waiver Programme countries seeking ESTA authorisation

Applicants must gather personal documents, a selfie photograph, and contact details before starting the online process

A processing fee of $40.27 USD applies, with payment accepted via major cards and PayPal

The United States government has outlined five key items that citizens of the 43 countries enrolled in the Visa Waiver Programme must gather before filling out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) application.

The checklist was published on the official portal run by US Customs and Border Protection, and it covers both personal documentation and payment readiness to help travellers avoid delays during the online submission process.

US lists 5 things citizens of 43 visa waiver countries need before filing their ESTA application. Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What travellers need before applying for ESTA

According to the official guidance, applicants must have a valid passport issued by a Visa Waiver Programme nation, a selfie photograph, an active email address, a current home address and contact telephone number, and emergency contact details that include both a phone number and an email address.

Beyond documentation, there is also a financial requirement. Travellers must pay a processing fee of $40.27 USD (GH₵469.35) when submitting their application.

The system accepts payments through VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, and Discover cards restricted to JCB or Diners Club.

Who qualifies and what can affect eligibility

The ESTA scheme is available only to passport holders from the 43 countries currently participating in the Visa Waiver Programme.

It allows eligible visitors to enter the United States for tourism, business, or transit for up to 90 days without the need for a conventional visa.

However, eligibility is not guaranteed based on nationality alone. Travellers from VWP countries who visited certain designated nations on or after March 1, 2011 may find that they no longer qualify for ESTA. In those cases, they would need to apply for a standard visitor visa through a US embassy or consulate.

Limited exceptions exist for individuals who made such trips for official military or diplomatic purposes.

Immigration officials recommend that applicants prepare all documents and payment details before starting the online form to reduce the risk of an incomplete or interrupted submission.

US lists African countries losing visa-free eligibility

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had published guidance identifying African countries whose visits could affect travellers’ eligibility for the Visa Waiver Programme.

Nationals of VWP countries who had visited any of the three listed African nations after March 1, 2011, could be affected by the rule.

Travellers who lost their VWP eligibility could still enter the US but were required to apply for a standard visitor visa at a US embassy or consulate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh