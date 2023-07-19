Iconic retired boxer Azumah Nelson is commemorating turning a new age on Wednesday (today), July 19

Born in 1958, the celebrated former boxer clocks 65 years, a milestone that has garnered uplifting messages from fans

The social media account Azumahnelsonbp posted his images on Instagram, where many celebrated the additional year

The retired Ghanaian boxing legend, Azumah Nelson, has been celebrated by online users as he clocks another significant era on Wednesday (today), July 19.

Affectionately known as the Professor, the Two-weight World Champion, with the WBC Featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and a dual WBC Super-featherweight title between 1988 and 1997 to his name, has turned 65.

Azumah Nelson turns 65. Photo credit: azumahnelsonbp.

Source: Instagram

Azumah Nelson's credentials

The Instagram account Azumahnelsonbp posted adorable pictures and the iconic sportsman's coveted credentials to celebrate his new age.

''Happy 65th birthday, champ. Live long and continue to be an inspiration to many. 3x World Boxing Champion. Africa's Greatest Boxing Champion.

''WBCs Greatest Super Featherweight Champion of All-Time. 2004 Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee. 2020 Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee. Gold Medalist at the 1978 Commonwealth Games," the caption read.

Fans and online users have since reached out to celebrate Azumah Nelson.

See the post below:

Folks post blissful birthday messages

Fans and online users reached out to celebrate Azumah Nelson. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments for your reading.

Simsosino1 said:

Happy Birthday, Champ ❤️ enjoy your day. Bless up.

Sirlordoklahomah reacted:

Happy birthday to you, sir; you are a great legend. You brought so much glory to Ghana and Africa in general. Your days were very spectacular. I salute you for your dedication and selfless commitment to your motherland. Happy birthday, Champion.

Jesusegunlondon posted:

HBD, sir.

victorkyerematen commented:

Happy birthday, Sir! Wish you everything you want in life and more. Thank you for all you've done for Ghana.

Charles.quartey.372 posted:

Happy birthday.

Kee_.yah shared:

Happy birthday, Zumzum!.

Freezy_macbones_official commented:

Happy birthday, legend. I wish you many years and healthy.

Maele_wano said:

Happy birthday, champ ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Amba.duaa mentioned:

The man Happy birthday to him. Continue to age in good health .

Afiaasantewaa said:

Happy birthday, uncle.

Gbikpiisaacselassie stated:

I celebrate champ.

Selorm66 reacted:

Happy birthday to the living legend. More grace boxing Prof.

Felixamoahb said:

Prof, happy birthday. God bless you abundantly.

131ja reacted:

@azumahnelsonbp Happy birthday, champ.

Tracey Boakye marks daughter's birthday

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye marked her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartwarming message and beautiful photos.

The Ghanaian movie personality and producer delivered the stunning images on her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter's new milestone on Saturday, May 13.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh