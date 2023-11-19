Reactions have poured in after Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe lost in his fight against the unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball

The two international boxers went hard at each other in their WBC featherweight title eliminator

Several members of the X (Twitter) community shared diverse thoughts to a post by Ghanaian media star Gary Al-Smith

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe suffered a unanimous defeat in a fight against the unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball in their WBC featherweight title eliminator.

The boxers faced off at AO Arena in Manchester, England, where Ball dominated Dogboe throughout the 12-round contest.

Isaac Dogboe loses to Nick Ball in WBC featherweight title eliminator. Photo credit: @garyalsmith (X)/Christian Petersen/Staff.

Source: Getty Images

Ball earned a clear victory with an undivided decision from the judges, who declared Dogboe's opponent the winner after the final round.

Taking to X (Twitter), Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith accentuated the details of the scorecard.

"Isaac Dogboe loses against the unbeaten Nick Ball in his latest featherweight title eliminator in Manchester. Ball retains the WBC silver featherweight crown and lands a shot at the WBC crown.

Scorecard:

118-109

116-111

119-108," he posted.

See his post below:

See how boxing enthusiasts reacted

Here are some of the comments YEN.com.gh captured.

@Ahmed38924335 wrote:

This guy should just retire Chaley, the vim we had for him, paa and what he's now doing dier yawa o.

@gloveleslie claimed:

Since this guy sent his title to the Jubilee House, his life has never been the same. Be careful of the people you associate your success with.

@7G7A7D indicated:

Knockout is the only option for African boxers to win boxing fights.

@MartinsDUriah1 said:

Chairman is only cashing out from these bouts. We move. Mo na mo p3 win.

@gillyannan indicated:

Bro, I think his new coach and trainers are doing something right.

@Norrijay1 said:

Slow .. Just a stumble. We Moooove.

@AMLJYAP commented:

Isaac, the new punching bag.

@Newman_Shedi indicated:

Featherweight is too tough for him. That's the reality.

Isaac Dogboe parts ways with father as manager

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac Dogboe parted ways with his manager, who happens to be his biological father.

The Royal Storm, hitherto to this announcement, had been under the training and management of Paul Dogboe. "Right now, I'm self-managed," he said on Accra-based GHOne TV.

Isaac Dogboe noted it was time "to restructure and rebuild some of the broken bridges."

Source: YEN.com.gh