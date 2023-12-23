Reactions are pouring in following West Ham's impressive 2-0 triumph against Machester United

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has dominated the trends on X over West Ham United's 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday, December 23.

West Ham moved into the top six in the Premier League with the victory at the London Stadium, thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. Bowen scored his 11th goal of the season after latching onto Lucas Paqueta's beautiful ball.

Netizens praise Kudus after West Ham's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Jarrod Bowen a second bite at the cherry for his goal, while Mohammed Kudus took advantage of teenager Kobbie Mainoo's mistake.

@Akwasi_Ayala indicated:

Show me your StarBoy. Mo Kudus.

@SneakerNyame commented:

Another Man of the Match award for the Starboy. Mo Kudus.

@_goatnelli indicated:

If you love football, you should also love Mo Kudus. What a baller.

@S3_Asa said:

Mo Kudus doing star-boy things week in and week out!

