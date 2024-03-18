Barimah Kamoko's son, Abubakar Kamoko, has advanced to the semifinals of the 86kg cruiserweight boxing tournament at the African Games.

The boxer's qualification has earned him a bronze medal for the country

Reports of his strides have gotten scores of boxing fans, considering his father's similar rise to fame some 25 years ago

Abubakar Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Tilapia, has qualified for the 86kg cruiserweight boxing semifinals at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

On March 9, Abubakar was named as part of Ghana's Black Bombers team to represent at this year's Africa Games.

The young boxer's strides have impressed scores of fans who are rooting for him to follow in his father's shoes.

Bukom Banku's son makes history Photo Source: Facebook/AmbitiousTilapia

Bukom Tilapia repeats his father's legacy

Abubakar fielded an impressive performance to secure his semi-final spot for this year's African Games.

According to sports journalist Gary Al Smith, Abubakar's win automatically earned him a bronze medal. He has a chance to upgrade the medal in his upcoming bouts.

Abubakar's father, Braimah Kamoko, also received a Bronze medal at the all-African Games in Johannesburg 25 years ago.

The young boxer says he aims to surpass his father's legacy in boxing, and he is well on his way.

Fans hail Ambitious Tilapia for his bronze medal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Abubakar Kamoko's new milestone at the African Games.

Kwabena Jay said:

Good luck to him. He should try to stay away from the gals in their hood

Taanan George Jilignul wrote:

Tilapia is always the best when the head is consumed. We need the head( gold) . Go higher boi

Seyram Attise added:

Oh nice. Congrats to Tilapia . Banku has raised a good boxer. Where is sabolai ( onions), and shito? To complete the family meal (shito lo k3 banku)

Bukom Banku trains his son ahead of bout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku had been seen training his son Abubakar Kamoko in the streets.

In a video, Bukom Banku was seen chanting while the crowd joined in, boosting the morale of his son, who confidently established that he was ready for war.

