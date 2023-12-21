Ghanaian professional boxer Bukom Banku was seen training his son Abu Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, ahead of his bout with his Nigerian opponen.

Ambitious Tilapia is set to engage in a bout with a Nigerian opponent on December 23, 2023, the same day Freezy Macbones and Seydou Konate will be battling it out

Many people have wished him all the best as he prepared for the long-awaited match

Bukom Banku trains his son, Abu Kamoko, ahead of a bout. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Bukom Banku trains his son in boxing

Bukom Banku was captured training his son, Ambitious Tilapia, ahead of the December 23, 2023, Boxing Bout Showdown.

Ambitious Tilapia is expected to battle it out against his Nigerian counterpart in an amateur featherweight contest.

The fight will happen on the same day when Ghanaian professional boxer Freezy Macbones will fight against his opponent, Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate.

In the video, Bukom Banku was seen chanting while the crowd joined in. The chant served as a morale boost ahead of the training session with his son.

In the comment section, Ambitious Tilapia noted that he was ready for the fight. He wrote:

Am fully ready for war

Video of Bukom Banku training his son Abu Kamoko.

Ghanaians react to the video of Bukom Banku training his son

The video got many people congratulating Ambitious Tilapia. Others also wished him all the best ahead of his bout, while others criticised his punches in the video.

streetbeatzofficial said:

Good move. Only in Ghana, they will let someone end ur career and the person himself won’t take it to another level. Where is Basti???

omor_chuks said:

Bro your punches are not hard ooo, and you’re not protecting your face, or I know no boxing .

kwesi_makaveli said:

Banku and tilapia yoooo

joeyy_crack said:

Eeeiii Banku Asem b3n kuraa niee

mahorny_shredds said:

I don’t know why I’m laughing but I can’t even breathe

doc_amuzu said:

All the best Abu

peter_nmai_dowuona said:

Champion I wish you all the best

salty_x01 said:

Dem go beat am

Alan Kyeremanten knocks out Bukom Banku in bout

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's former trade minister and independent candidate for the newly formed Movement For Change political party, Alan Kyeremanten, decided to face off with boxer Bukom Banku in a playful bout during a media engagement event.

The boxer fell to the ground after they playfully served each other a few light punches.

The hilarious video, which popped up on social media, triggered many Ghanaians to troll the politician, while others laughed at his boxing attempt.

Source: YEN.com.gh