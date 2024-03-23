Ghanaian boxers Samuel Takyi, Mohammed Amadu, Mohammed Aryeetey, and Joseph Commey won gold at the 2023 All-African Games

Mohammed Aryeetey made history as the first Ghanaian boxer to clinch the coveted medal since 1991

Bukom Banku's son, Abubakar Kamoko, bagged a silver medal after his formidable opponent defeated him

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, four Ghanaian boxers brought honour to the country by securing gold medals at the 2023 All-African Games.

2020 Olympic medalists Samuel Takyi, Mohammed Amadu, Mohammed Aryeetey and 2022 Commonwealth Games medalist Joseph Commey all clinched gold on Friday night.

Joseph Commey and 3 other GH boxers win gold at 2023 African Games. Photo credit: @KobbyKyeiSports.

Source: UGC

However, after his contender defeated him, Abubakar Kamoko, Bukom Banku’s son, bagged the silver medal.

Ghanaian boxer makes history

Mohammed Aryeetey was the first to win gold in the least-weight division after easily defeating DR Congo fighter Tulembekwa Zola Livens, making history as the first Ghanaian boxer to win this coveted medal in the African Games since Flyweight boxer Steven Dotse Ahialey in 1991.

Speaking about the historic victory, Aryeetey attributed the success to remaining focused on his professional career and God.

“When I heard the news about the tournament, I decided to help Ghana win gold with my management. With God on my side, I have reached my destination,” Aryeetey told 3Sports.

Joseph Commey and Mohammed Amadu bag gold

Joseph Commey also captivated the crowd with his performance as he made light work of Zambia’s Andrew Chilata in the lightweight division to secure his first gold medal.

Besides the two boxers, Mohammed Amadu also raised the flag of Ghana high with a gold medal after thrashing Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale in the bantamweight final, forcing the referee to stop the about prematurely.

Samuel Takyi also competed in the African Games, winning unanimously in the light welterweight division against Zambia’s Emmanuel Katema.

Watch Joseph Commey’s video below:

Fans celebrate Black Princesses’ victory over Super Falconets

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana’s Black Princesses defeated the Super Falconets of Nigeria by 2-1 in a thrilling 13th African Games women’s football tournament finals.

The Black Princesses had to climb to victory after going down early in the game due to a blunder by the goalkeeper.

However, goals in the 78th and 99th minute by Tracey Twum and Mukarama Abdulai, respectfully, secured the gold for the Black Princesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh