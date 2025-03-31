The trainer of the late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has broken his silence following the demise of his fighter

He revealed that he had cautioned Gabriel against accepting the bout in Accra, particularly given the short notice

The veteran boxer's untimely death has thrown the boxing community into a state of mourning

The sudden passing of Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju has sent shockwaves through the boxing fraternity in both Ghana and Nigeria, leaving many questioning the circumstances that led to his final bout.

Now, his trainer, Babatunde Ojo, has spoken publicly for the first time, expressing deep sorrow and shedding light on the ill-fated decision that cost the veteran pugilist his life.

Olanrewaju, 40, was originally scheduled to fight on Friday, March 29, but the contest was called off after weigh-ins revealed he was not within the required weight class.

However, a new opportunity arose, and despite concerns over the short preparation time, he stepped into the ring the following night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

During the fight against John Mbanugu, an eerie moment unfolded in the third round—Gabriel staggered inexplicably without absorbing a significant punch before slumping against the ropes.

Medical personnel rushed him to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, but all efforts to revive him were in vain, per Ghanaweb.

Gabriel Olanrewaju trainer breaks his silence

In the wake of the tragedy, his long-time trainer, Babatunde Ojo, revealed he had strongly advised Olanrewaju against taking the fight at such short notice.

Speaking to Nigerian news outlet The PUNCH, Ojo recounted his conversations with the boxer in the days leading up to the match.

“He [Olanrewaju] told me they gave him a fight last week. After he informed me, I told him, ‘the fight was at short notice, you are not training and you want to go, you can’t go, leave this fight for a better offer,’” he recalled.

According to Ojo, Gabriel initially mentioned that the fight was set for April 1, but later informed him that it had been moved forward to March 29.

Concerned about the tight timeline, Ojo insisted that if his fighter was determined to compete, the organisers should at least arrange 'proper' travel plans for both of them.

“He called them and when he got back to me, he said they told him they would get him a car that would take him to Ghana. I said no, that’s not possible. So, he knew I didn’t want him to go," Ojo explained.

Despite his trainer's disapproval, Olanrewaju went ahead with the bout, securing an official release letter from the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBC). At that point, Ojo lost contact with him until the final moments before his departure.

“After that, he called me that they (NBBC) had given him a release letter (for the fight). I didn’t hear from him afterwards, so I called him.

"He said he had been called again for the fight and was going that night. I told him, ‘Success, don’t you think this fight is too early?’ He said he would call me back.

"The next time I called him, he said he was on his way to Ghana, and he didn’t call me because he knew I wouldn’t allow him to go. That was why he didn’t tell me. He is an adult, so, I could not stop him.”

The harsh reality of short-notice fights

Coach Tunde, now mourning the devastating loss of his fighter, issued a strong warning to other boxers about the dangers of accepting bouts with little time for proper preparation.

“Now we have this situation. These are the things I advise my boxers against; you can’t pick a fight at short notice; you need at least one month. I am very saddened by his loss; may his soul rest in peace.”

Olanrewaju’s passing highlights the brutal realities of boxing, where financial desperation often forces fighters into risky situations.

The prize money Olanrewagu would have bagged before his death

YEN.com.gh also revealed new developments regarding Gabriel Olanrewaju’s tragic passing.

Although an official autopsy report confirming the exact cause of death is still pending, details about the prize money he stood to earn have now come to light.

