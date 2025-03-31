More details surrounding the unfortunate death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju have emerged since his sad demise

While an autopsy to confirm his exact cause of death is yet to emerge, details of the prize money he would have earned have surfaced

The 40-year-old Nigerian pugilist had a fight record of 13 wins, eight defeats, and two draws from 23 bouts at the time of his passing

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju entered the ring with more than just victory on his mind. He was chasing redemption, eager to snap a four-fight losing streak while securing a much-needed payday.

But what began as an opportunity to turn things around ended in heartbreak, sending Ghanaian and Nigerian boxing circles into mourning.

Gabriel Olanrewaju: A fighter’s last stand

Nicknamed 'Success', Olanrewaju squared off against budding Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu in an undercard fight at the Bel 7-Star Energy Drink Professional Boxing League over the weekend.

Medically cleared by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control before stepping through the ropes, he looked ready for battle. However, midway through the third round, he collapsed without warning.

The referee acted swiftly, halting the contest and calling for medical personnel.

Paramedics rushed in, but despite their efforts and an emergency transfer to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, attempts to revive him proved futile.

Hours later, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed his passing in an official statement, per GBC Online.

Stranded in Ghana, fighting for survival

Originally, Olanrewaju was set to compete on March 28, but that fight was unexpectedly cancelled, leaving him stranded in Ghana with no means to return home.

With finances stretched thin, he had little choice but to accept a last-minute undercard fight - a decision that would tragically be his last.

The harsh reality of a journeyman boxer

At 40 years old, Olanrewaju had endured a difficult run, losing all four of his bouts in 2024. Statistics from BoxRec show he had won just two of his last nine fights, a stark contrast to his earlier career.

Like many journeymen, he was often thrown into fights on short notice, serving as an opponent to rising prospects looking to build their records.

Gabriel Olanrewaju's accepting of the fight against John Mbunagu is because he was 'financially stressed'. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

His passing has reignited debates over the welfare of veteran fighters, who frequently step into the ring under difficult conditions.

Many of these boxers, who are struggling financially, accept lower-card fights for meagre sums, often at great personal risk.

How much would Gabriel Olanrewaju have earned?

Sports journalist Samuel Bartels shed light on the brutal reality of journeymen in Ghana, describing a practice known as 'Atsi Agbe Shi' - a phrase in Ga that translates to 'push them to fall over'.

This approach, he argued, had turned local fighters into untested champions, who later struggled against credible opposition on the international stage.

Bartels further said that some journeymen agreed to step into the ring for as little as GHS 500 ($32.24), an amount that raised serious ethical concerns about fighter safety, which was the reality for Olanrewaju.

But per Punch Newspaper, Gabriel was set to take a paycheck of $500 (GHS 7,755) after negotiations with the organisers.

For the late Nigerian boxer, this fight wasn’t just about the payout - it was about survival.

The tragic circumstances surrounding his death have cast a harsh spotlight on the treatment of seasoned fighters and the dangerous sacrifices they make just to stay in the sport.

Olanrewaju's last opponent shares his thoughts

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian boxer John Mbunagu, who faced Olanrewaju in his final bout, has spoken out.

Describing the events leading to his opponent's death, the 22-year-old admitted that he struggled to comprehend what happened.

