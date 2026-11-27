Ghanaian social media personality Ship Dealer came face-to-face with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather during the champion's visit to Ghana

Businessman Kevin Okyere made the introduction, presenting Oliver Kahn by his famous 'Ship Dealer' nickname to the undefeated boxing icon

Mayweather's Ghana trip has drawn a string of high-profile encounters with prominent personalities across the country

A surprise introduction turned into one of the more memorable moments of Floyd Mayweather's ongoing visit to Ghana, as Ghanaian social media personality Oliver Kahn, widely known as Ship Dealer, found himself standing face to face with the boxing legend.

Ship Dealer finally meets his 'billionaire friend' Floyd Mayweather Jr. Photo credit: Obaapa Radio 100.9Fm/Facebook and Candice Ward/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ship Dealer finally meets Floyd Mayweather

Businessman Kevin Okyere made the meeting happen, stepping in as the connector between the two personalities.

In a video that quickly spread across social media, Okyere introduced Oliver Kahn to Mayweather using his popular moniker, "the great ship dealer," while presenting the American champion to Kahn as "the champ of the world."

Ship Dealer, whose comedic delivery and lively energy have earned him a loyal following in Ghana, wasted no time settling into his familiar style.

His animated response to meeting Mayweather drew laughter from those present and kept the mood light throughout the exchange.

Mayweather, clearly enjoying the moment, responded warmly. He emphasised how much he valued his time in Ghana and referred to Okyere, Ship Dealer, and the others in the room as his brothers, giving the encounter a personal warmth that went beyond a simple celebrity photo opportunity.

Watch the heartwarming moment, as shared on X:

Mayweather's Ghana visit attracts celebrities

The meeting with Ship Dealer is just one highlight from a visit that has captured widespread attention in Ghana.

The 49-year-old former world champion moved through a packed schedule of engagements during his brief stay in the country.

He sat down with President John Dramani Mahama and held meetings with Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams. He also spent time with Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson, a moment that brought together two giants from different eras of the sport.

Mayweather also visited the Bronx Boxing Gym in Jamestown, where he met with young boxers and pledged his support for the facility, signalling an interest that extends beyond celebrity appearances.

Mayweather's remarkable boxing legacy

The global fascination surrounding Mayweather's visit is rooted in a career that few athletes in any sport can rival.

He retired from professional boxing with a flawless 50-0 record, claiming world titles across five different weight divisions along the way, according to Tapology.

His 27 knockout victories are complemented by landmark wins over Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez, bouts that cemented his place among boxing's all-time greats.

Mayweather and Ike Quartey share heartwarming moment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ike Quartey shared a warm embrace at the Ga Mantse Palace in Accra.

The touching moment went viral on social media, exciting boxing fans who celebrated the meeting of two former world champions on Ghanaian soil.

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Source: YEN.com.gh