Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi found himself at the centre of a storm following the death of Australian WWE star Bronson Reed

The two had clashed in a dramatic encounter at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia just weeks before Reed passed away

Fans have been divided over whether Femi bears any responsibility for what happened to his rival

A striking career built on raw athletic power and a commanding presence has taken Oba Femi from the shot put circle at an American university to some of WWE's biggest stages. Now, the Nigerian heavyweight finds himself at the heart of one of professional wrestling's most painful conversations following the death of Bronson Reed.

Oba Femi is the Nigerian WWE star at the centre of Bronson Reed's sudden death. Photos by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Oba Femi?

Born Torioluwa Oshiumi Isaac Odugbesan on April 22, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria, the 28-year-old competed as a collegiate shot put champion at the University of Alabama before transitioning to professional wrestling, according to Nacionale.

At approximately 6ft 6in and 302 pounds, his physical attributes translated naturally into a sport where size and strength command attention.

Oba Femi's rise through WWE

According to Netflix, Femi joined WWE in 2022, cutting his teeth in NXT, the company's developmental brand.

He did not stay unnoticed for long. Within a relatively short period, he claimed the NXT North American Championship and secured two NXT Championship reigns, cementing his status as one of the brand's premier attractions.

His victory in the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge added further weight to his growing reputation. His Nigerian identity, compelling character work and outstanding athleticism have set him apart from many of his heavyweight peers.

The Crown Jewel incident and Reed's death

The event that brought wider scrutiny to Femi's name took place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a dramatic confrontation with Reed, Femi threw the Australian star from an elevated entrance stage through tables in front of a live crowd.

Reports indicated that Reed suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as a result, requiring surgery and hospitalisation before he could travel back to the United States.

WWE announced Reed's death on November 27 at the age of 38, attributing it to medical complications, though the company has not confirmed any direct link between the Crown Jewel incident and his passing.

Below is WWE's post on X:

The uncertainty has not stopped online debate. A section of wrestling fans directed criticism at Femi, while others have argued firmly that he should not bear responsibility for Reed's death without clear evidence establishing a connection between the two events.

As the wrestling community continues to grieve the loss of Reed, Femi's name has become inseparable from the final chapter of the Australian star's career.

Oba Femi’s WWE clash with Bronson Reed resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Oba Femi throwing Bronson Reed off an elevated stage at WWE Crown Jewel resurfaced following news of the Australian wrestler’s death.

Reed reportedly suffered broken ribs and a serious kidney injury during the November 2026 incident in Saudi Arabia.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh