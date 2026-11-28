A Leeds-based mental health charity retracted a job offer to Christian social worker Felix Ngole after discovering news articles about his past court case

Ngole's legal battle centred on comments he made in 2015 stating that homosexuality is a sin, which previously led to his expulsion from a university course

The Court of Appeal heard arguments from both sides over whether requiring Ngole to attend a second interview constituted direct discrimination

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The Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that Touchstone, a Leeds-based mental health charity, discriminated against Christian social worker Felix Ngole by denying him employment on the basis of his religious beliefs about homosexuality.

Ngole initially received a job offer from Touchstone in 2022, but the charity withdrew it approximately one month later after staff discovered media coverage linked to a previous legal dispute.

A Leeds-based mental health charity retracted a job offer to Christian social worker Felix Ngole after discovering news articles about his past court case. Credit: Matt Lawson

Source: Facebook

BBC reported that the earlier case involved Ngole successfully challenging the University of Sheffield, which had expelled him from a postgraduate social work course following comments he posted on social media in 2015 describing homosexuality as a sin.

In written submissions, Katherine Apps KC, representing Touchstone, argued that Ngole had shown resistance to attending LGBT+ awareness training and that there was a potential risk of complaints from service users. She said the charity ultimately declined to offer him the role after a second interview, citing what it characterised as a lack of enthusiasm for actively promoting LGBTQI+ specific services.

Touchstone also wrote to Ngole stating that his expressed views posed a significant risk to vulnerable users, who might find his past comments upsetting and offensive.

Bruno Quintavalle, who represented Ngole, told the court that compelling him to attend a second interview placed requirements on him that were not imposed on other candidates, which he described as a straightforward case of direct discrimination.

Court of Appeal upholds Ngole's challenge

The case had already passed through several tribunals. In 2024, an employment tribunal found that rescinding the initial offer amounted to direct discrimination, but rejected the claims relating to the second interview and the final refusal of employment.

The Employment Appeal Tribunal subsequently overturned both findings and returned the matter for reconsideration, a decision Ngole then challenged at the Court of Appeal.

By a majority ruling, the Court of Appeal upheld Ngole's challenge and dismissed Touchstone's counter-appeal. The court also refused the charity's application to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing wrote in her ruling that Ngole's public expression of his beliefs had occurred long before he applied for the position, and that it could not be considered objectionable simply because of the nature of the role.

Lord Justice Miles agreed, concluding that the only reasonable interpretation was that Touchstone had been significantly influenced by media reporting about Ngole's views. He noted that while those views may not be widely accepted and could offend some, they had been expressed in an objectively unobjectionable manner.

Ngole, who is from Barnsley and was supported throughout the process by the Christian Legal Centre, welcomed the outcome. "There was no evidence whatsoever that I would treat any service user without dignity, compassion, and respect," he said, describing the ruling as an important victory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh