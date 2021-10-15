This is the most disciplined Black Stars team - GFA President Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku has praised the current Black Stars team

Mr Okraku believes the team is the most disciplined one in recent times

The Black Stars defeated Zimbabwe home and away in the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has lauded the Black Stars team for their incredible show of discipline during the World Cup qualifiers.

The head of Ghana's football was fascinated by the unity of purpose in camp as the West African powerhouse chase one of the ticket to next year's World Cup.

In an interview with Tv3, Kurt Okraku believes the Black Stars players and the technical team are poised to return to the global stage.

“Naturally, we have a very disciplined team. I am told by people who have been involved in the Black Stars that perhaps this is the most serene atmosphere they have ever experienced, plus mostly, coach Milovan comes with the history,” the GFA President told TV3.

The Black Stars started the World Cup qualifiers slowly forcing a managerial change, which saw C.K Akonnor replaced by Milvan Rajevac.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe as the Serbian trainer started his second spell on a good note.

The victories keep Ghana just a point behind leader South Africa, who the Black Stars play in November in what could be the group decider.

The four times African champions have been to three World Cups, from 2006 to 2014 but missed the 2018 edition in Russia.

Winning group G will set them up for the play-offs and a two legged success will send them to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have also set sight on winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, believes the appointment of Otto Addo as assistant coach of the Black Stars also serves as inspiration to the players.

The GFA chief has been impressed by the positivity in camp during the double-header World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Kurt Okraku in an interview with Tv3, disclosed that the players look up to someone like Otto Addo, knowing what he has accomplished in football.

