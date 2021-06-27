In the modern day, the roles of a goalkeeper have significantly changed. There is a need for a reliable person between the posts. Apart from making fine saves, he is expected to be good on the feet. André Onana is a goalkeeper who has both; he is technically adept and comfortable with the ball on his feet.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Dutch Eredivisie match between sc Heerenveen and Ajax Amsterdam at Abe Lenstra Stadium. Photo: ANP Sport

Source: Getty Images

Andre is a professional football player from Cameroon. He plays as the goalkeeper for Ajax, the Dutch club, and the Cameroon national team. Recently, he was given a one-year suspension for doping violations before the term was reduced to nine months.

André Onana's profile summary

Full name: Andre Onana Onana

Andre Onana Onana Nickname: Andre Onana

Andre Onana Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd April 1996

2nd April 1996 Birth sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Nkol, Ngok, Cameroon

Nkol, Ngok, Cameroon Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Nationality: Cameroonian

Cameroonian Ethnicity: African

African Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour: Black

Black Weight : 93kg

: 93kg Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father : Francois Onana

: Francois Onana Mother: Adele Onana

Adele Onana Siblings: Wariner, Emmanuel

Wariner, Emmanuel Marital status: I n a relationship

n a relationship Spouse: Melanie Kamayou

Melanie Kamayou Profession: Football player

Football player Net worth: €5 million

€5 million Andre Onana's Instagram: @andreonana.24

Biography of Andre Onana

Andre was born on 2nd April 1996 in Nkol Ngok, Cameroon. His birth name is Andre Onana Onana, and he is 25 years old as of 2021. He is the son of Francois and Adele Onana. He was born as one of the four kids to his parents.

The football player's brothers are Wariner and Emmanuel. One of his four brothers passed away at the age of 32, and there are no publicly known details about his fourth brother. He has not offered any information about his educational background.

Career

Andre Onana of Ajax picks the ball out of the net as Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Andre began his career at the Samuel Eto'o Foundation before joining Barcelona in 2010. At the beginning of January 2015, it was announced that the player would join the club Ajax in July 2015. However, the transfer took place later that month.

In February 2015, the made his debut for the Jong Ajax team in the Eerste Division. Onana Ajax, the goalkeeper, signed a new contract with the team in May 2017 to run until 2021. In March 2019, the player signed a new deal until June 2022. In November 2019, he stated his interest in playing in the English Premier League.

The player is a former Cameroon national under-20 football team commonly referred to as The Indomitable Lions or the Cameroon youth international team player. In May 2016, he was named to Cameroon's squad for a friendly match against France. He debuted for Cameroon in a 2–1 friendly win over Gabon in September 2016.

Andre Onana, Copa del Rey goalkeeper, prefers shooting with his right foot. His playing numbers are 23 and 24. Overall, Andre Onana FIFA 21 rating stands at 84, with a potential of 84.

Doping ban latest updates

In the latest news, the 25-years old goalkeeper has been banned from football for 12 months for a doping violation. In October, he failed an out-of-competition drugs test after furosemide, a banned substance was found in his urine samples.

He defended himself by saying that he had mistakenly taken his wife's medicine while feeling unwell. He had mistaken the medication for aspirin as it had an almost similar packaging.

Everything was the result of a human mistake. Everyone knows that I lead a very healthy life, and since I started my sporting career, I have always been strongly against any use of doping, and I condemn any unsportsmanlike conduct. I do not need to resort to doping to enhance my sporting career further.

After his defence, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban from one year to nine months. As a result, the goalkeeper will miss the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which has been rescheduled to occur in January 2022.

Andre Onana's wife and children

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana and his girlfriend Melanie Kamayou posing for the camera. Photo: @andreonana.24

Source: Instagram

The goalkeeper is in a relationship with his long term girlfriend, Melanie Kamayou, an entrepreneur. They have not offered any information about when and how they first met. As a result, it is not clear how long they have been together. The couple has one child, Andre Junior.

Salary of Andre Onana and net worth

Andre Onana's salary is estimated to be around €1 million through his contract with Ajax Amsterdam. How much is Andre Onana worth? The Cameroonian goalkeeper has an estimated of €5 million as of 2021. He has earned such a significant sum of money from his football career.

Andre Onana's fast facts

Who is Andre Onana? He is a talented footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Cameroon national football team and AFC Ajax. How old is Andre Onana? The goalkeeper is 25 years old as of 2021. He was born on 2nd April 1996. Who are Andre Onana's parents? His parents are Francois and Adele Onana. Where is Andre Onana now? As of June 2021, the goalkeeper is serving his ban from playing. However, he can train from September and play in November after the duration was reduced to 9 months. Who is Andre Onana dating? The football player is in a relationship with his long term girlfriend, Melanie Kamayou, and together they have a child, Andre Junior. Who was given Andre Onana's gloves? Andre Onana gloves and jersey were given to Arhin Aboagye, a talented Ghanaian footballer serving his term at the Nsawan Prison. What is Andre Onana's Arsenal number? If he signs for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, the numbers currently free at Arsenal are 5, 8, 10, 20, 23 and 26. How much is Andre Onana's worth? He has an estimated net worth of €5 million as of 2021.

Andre Onana has had an outstanding career in football. He continues to serve as one of the best goalkeepers the Cameroon national football team and AFC Ajax teams have ever had. The sky is the limit for this star.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Denise Gordy. Denise Gordy is an interesting celebrity whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over 15 years.

She has had her fair share of drama in life, and some of them had nothing to do with the fact that she is an actress. She overcame the controversies in her personal life and carved a name for herself in Hollywood by acting and singing her way into the hearts of fans.

Source: Yen.com.gh