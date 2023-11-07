Football brothers Inaki and Nico Williams have wowed fans with a new video of them having fun in the gym

In the video, the brothers were seen jamming to Black Sherif's Second Sermon, with Inaki joking about eating fufu

Netizens excited with the video have shared their reactions on the brothers' efforts to speak their local dialect

Nico and Inaki Williams, the Spanish-based Ghanaian brothers who play for La Liga top-flight Athletic Bilbao, have showcased their love for their mother country.

The Williams brothers were seen training together while they jammed to Black Sherif's Second Sermon and interacted in Twi.

The video, first shared on Inaki Williams's Instagram story and reposted by various netizens, has gathered significant reactions online.

Inaki and Nico Williams enjoy Black Sherif's music during gym session Source: Instagram/Inaki

Source: Instagram

Inaki Williams teases his brother for eating fufu and scoring goals

Last year, the Athletic Bilbao duo arrived in the country, meeting top personalities and visiting family, as reports surfaced that they were ready to commit to the Ghanaian national soccer team, the Black Stars.

Eventually, Inaki settled with the Black Stars after turning down an invite from the Ghana Football Association two years ago.

After an impressive entry into the 2023/2024 Spanish La Liga season, the video of Inaki and Nico Williams was published as they prepared for national duties for their respective countries Ghana and Spain.

In the video, Inaki teased Nico for scoring his goals because of the amount of fufu he eats as they enjoyed Black Sherif's music in the gym.

Netizens react as the Williams brothers train with Black Sherif's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions after the video made rounds on social media.

@elomekobla reiterated:

W3 di fufu, ash3 goal.

@FoleyEpisode exclaimed:

FUFU is international!!!!

@_owurakuampofo said:

I keep on telling you guys Fufu is the GOAT meal

@Ayew20586745 asked:

Which fufu do they eat? If I eat fufu I can’t run

@1realjayso said:

Fufu still showing why he is the greatest of all time

@ArhtoK added:

The twi is soo funny

Inaki Williams builds a hotel in his Ghanaian hometown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted photos of a hotel built by the 29-year-old Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in his hometown, Akyem Achiase.

The hotel, San Memes, was named after the 53,000-seater stadium of Athletic Bilbao.

Source: YEN.com.gh