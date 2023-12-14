Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most searched athlete in Google's 25-year history, surpassing his rival Lionel Messi

Ronaldo's exceptional performance in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr FC has contributed to his enduring global popularity

His influence extends beyond football, with iconic goal celebrations like "Siiuu" and "Nap" captivating fans worldwide

Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Portugal, has achieved the distinction of being the most searched athlete in Google's 25-year history.

Following his tenure at Manchester United, Ronaldo has significantly impacted the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr FC. His recent feat of scoring his 50th goal of the 2023 season in Al-Nassr's 5-2 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi King Cup underscores his enduring goal-scoring prowess and influence on the pitch.

Ronaldo's prolific performance since moving to Saudi Arabia after the 2022 World Cup, maintaining nearly a goal per game on average, has solidified his status as one of the most talked-about athletes globally, surpassing his perennial rival Lionel Messi in Google searches.

A collage of Christiano Ronaldo jubilating in his Al Nassr jersey.

Beyond the football field, Ronaldo's iconic goal celebrations, including the widely recognised "Siiuu" and "Nap," have further contributed to his worldwide influence.

His unwavering commitment to excellence is evident in his club performances and contributions to Portugal's senior national team, where he found the back of the net 10 times in nine matches this year.

As Ronaldo continues to make history in the 2023 season, fans globally remain captivated by his performances, ensuring his name remains at the forefront of online searches and discussions.

Watch the video below:

