The most recent image of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together, which exudes sophistication, has stunned football fans and fashion lovers

The two enduring opponents have collaborated to create an image that will live on for all time

Throughout their illustrious careers, the two have established themselves as legends of the game.

Top footballer players Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are in the news for their high fashion sense.

The famous duo was pictured in classy ensembles giving us the ultimate fashion goals as they advertise for Louis Vuitton.

Messi, a seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or looked dapper in a round-neck sweater with his sleeves up to reveal his tattoo. He styled his look with matching blue trousers.

Cristiano wore a black turtleneck long-sleeve sweater. He completed his look with perfect-fit jeans for the legendary photoshoot.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look dapper in the new photo. source@cristiano

Source: Instagram

The two titans, who have faced off against one another before, appear absorbed in their game as they compete on a board made from a suitcase with the Louis Vuitton logo.

Messi and Ronaldo gave their male fans worldwide new hairstyle goals for the festive season and new year with their awesome looks.

The stunning photo was shot by top photographer Annie Leibovitz for the luxury designer brand.

Some football fans have commented on the photo.

therealfunnyface

THIS IS LEGENDARY !!

piques

Picture of a lifetime

realaar0n

Two goats with equal horns

drmiguelstanley

Woooooow!!! ❤️❤️ the best photo I’ve seen in a long time! Amazing @cristiano and @leomessi well done @annieleibovitz

georginagio

Iconic

433

Picture of the century

